Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 29 (ANI): Maharashtra has emerged as the top state in terms of equity listings and capital raised on NSE platforms in FY25, according to a report released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The report highlighted that fundraising activity on the Main Board was largely concentrated in a few key economic regions. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka together raised over Rs 1 lakh crore, contributing 69 per cent of the total funds mobilised through public issues.

Maharashtra alone accounted for 32 per cent of the total capital raised on the Main Board, highlighting its position as India's financial hub.

NSE said "In FY25, capital raising activity on NSE's Main Board was heavily concentrated across key industrial and economic centres, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka collectively accounting for 69 per cent of the total funds raised. Maharashtra alone contributed a commanding 32 per cent share of total Main Board issuances, reaffirming its stature as the country's financial epicenter".

On the SME-focused NSE Emerge platform, Maharashtra also led with a 27 per cent share of the total equity raised.

Along with Gujarat and the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, these three regions contributed a combined 62.1 per cent of the capital raised on the platform. This indicates Maharashtra's strong presence in both large and small-scale financing.

Among cities, Bangalore stood out as the top fundraising location, with 10 companies raising a total of Rs 28,062 crore on the Main Board.

Most of these listings came from the technology and consumer sectors. Meanwhile, Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu made headlines with a single yet historic IPO -- Hyundai Motor India Ltd -- which raised Rs 27,859 crore, making it the largest IPO in India's history.

New Delhi also performed strongly, with 12 companies raising Rs 23,615 crore, underscoring the capital's robust industrial and services base.

From a sectoral perspective, the Consumer Discretionary sector led the way, with 14 companies raising Rs 64,828 crore -- 40 per cent of the total funds raised on the Main Board.

The Industrials sector followed, with 25 companies raising Rs 23,454 crore, supported by strong infrastructure spending and favourable policies. The Information Technology sector also made a significant contribution, with 6 companies raising Rs 17,508 crore, driven by continued demand for digital services and outsourcing.

In total, these three sectors -- Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, and IT -- accounted for 65 per cent of the capital raised on NSE's Main Board in FY25. (ANI)

