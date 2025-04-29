New York, April 29: LG plans to shut down its update servers, which will stop users from getting further smartphone updates. LG (Life's Good) is a South Korea-based electronics company that joined the smartphone race years back. LG already announced that it would bail out of the smartphone business four years ago and stop producing new units. Now, users with old LG phones will stop getting future OS updates.

LG will shut down its update servers starting June 30, 2025, so customers have nearly two months to update their devices. LG backed out of the smartphone business in 2021; however, it stayed true to its commitment to update its devices. The company rolled out Android 12 updates to certain devices, the last major update. LG has also released security updates for three years for eligible devices.

Once LG shuts down its update servers, the users will no longer be able to get the OTA (over-the-air) updates for their existing LG smartphones through the LG or LG Bridge application. The electronics major will also shut down its LG Bridge software, which users will be able to use to back up and restore data and install software updates.

LG's shutdown of its update servers is not alarming news as it has already been confirmed to leave the mobile phone business. Life's Good decided to leave the smartphone industry due to the rising competition and reportedly said that moving out was right. LG could support the older phones for a longer period, but currently, the Android 15 has dominated the market, and older updates become irrelevant after a time. You can still update the quirky LG Wing to Android 13 for a few more weeks—so act now if you haven't already.

