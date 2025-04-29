Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Delhi Capitals have hit a bit of a roadblock in this season’s Indian Premier League after a sublime start to the campaign. They are fourth in the points table with 12 points from 9 matches played. But the thing which will worry their team management is the fact that they have lost three of their last five games played. Momentum will play a key role in them securing a passage to the next round and hence winning games now is a key starting this evening against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Defending champions Kolkata are seventh and highly unlikely to make it to the top four. They will, however, look to give their best until the very end. Delhi Capitals versus Kolkata Knight Riders will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 7:30 PM IST. DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 48.

Far du Plessis has been virtually anonymous so far for Delhi, but the former Proteas skipper is a player of huge calibre and needs to rise up to the challenge. KL Rahul and Karun Nair have done well in the middle order and with the batting exploits of Tristan Stubbs towards the end, their batting looks stable. In terms of wicket-taking options, Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Starc lead the way.

Rovman Powell and Chetan Sakariya were inducted into the Kolkata lineup in the last match and the duo will be given an opportunity again. Ajinkya Rahane has stood the test of time in the IPL and his consistency has been inspiring. But he will need the likes of Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer to fire on all cylinders. DC vs KKR Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match 48.

When is DC vs KKR IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Delhi Capitals lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 29. The DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of DC vs KKR Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the DC vs KKR IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For DC vs KKR IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of DC vs KKR Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a quality game of cricket with Delhi securing a key win.

