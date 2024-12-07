VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 7: "Mahayogi: Highway to Oneness", an inspiring cinematic experience, is set to hit theatres worldwide on December 13, 2024. Produced and directed by Rajan Luthra under the banner of Triloc Films Inc., the movie carries a profound message of love, unity, and harmony in a world grappling with conflict and division.

Also Read | Crack in INDIA Bloc? TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee Expresses Dissatisfaction With Functioning of Opposition Alliance, Says 'Willing To Lead INDIA Bloc if Given Opportunity'.

In an era where religious, social, and political divides dominate headlines, Mahayogi presents a narrative that transcends boundaries, urging humanity to embrace mutual respect and compassion. Through breathtaking visuals and a compelling story, the film emphasizes that the strength of humankind lies in togetherness, beyond the confines of caste, creed, or culture.

Shot across iconic locations in the United States, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as the serene landscapes of Haridwar and Kedarnath in India, the film showcases a blend of modernity and spirituality. Its core message is rooted in the belief that humanity must unite to overcome the challenges of the contemporary world -- from environmental degradation to social unrest.

Also Read | Pragya Nagra's S*x Video Leaked Online? Malayalam Actress Caught in MMS Scandal After Alleged Private Clip Goes Viral.

On this occasion, renowned astrologer Pandit Pawan Kaushik attended a special preview and praised the film for its powerful message of peace and unity. He highlighted the importance of such works in fostering harmony and applauded Mahayogi for inspiring audiences to introspect and take positive action.

Rajan Luthra, the visionary writer and director of the film, explains, "Mahayogi is not just a movie; it's a call for awakening. Through this story, we hope to inspire viewers to reflect on their role in fostering peace and unity. This is a film for everyone who believes in the transformative power of love and compassion."

Distributed across India by Rakesh Sabharwal of Prince Movies, Mahayogi aims to touch hearts and spark conversations. The film's thought-provoking narrative and stunning cinematography promise to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Join the journey of transformation and unity with Mahayogi: Highway to Oneness, in theatres near you on December 13, 2024. This cinematic masterpiece not only entertains but also inspires, reminding us that the path to global harmony begins with each of us.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)