Actress Pragya Nagra, a prominent name in the Malayalam film industry, has found herself at the centre of controversy after an alleged private video was leaked on social media. The clip, which reportedly shows her in a compromising situation, has raised concerns. Although Pragya has yet to make a public statement on the issue, the authenticity and source of the MMS leak remain unclear, leaving many questions unanswered. Maryam Faisal’s Private Video Leak: Who Is Pakistani TikToker Maryam Faisal? Influencer’s Alleged Intimate MMS Video Sparks Controversy.

Pragra Nagra Alleged MMS Video Sparks Controversy

The leaked MMS clip, allegedly featuring Pragya Nagra, has been removed from several platforms, but explicit images from the video continue to circulate on X (formerly Twitter). While the intimate footage does not clearly show the face, many online users are convinced that the person in the video is Pragya Jaswal. The ongoing spread of the content has fuelled online speculation, raising concerns about privacy violations and the impact of such leaks on the individual's reputation. Mathira Private Video Controversy: Pakistani Influencer Claims MMS Leak Was AI-Generated, Says ‘I’m Bold, but I Know My Limits’.

Netizens Leak Images From MMS Video

Explicit Pics From Private Video Viral on X

Who is Pragya Nagra?

Pragya Nagra, a Punjabi from Haryana, was born on December 14, 1998, and raised in Delhi. After a stint as a model, she shifted her focus to acting. She made her acting debut in 2022 with the Tamil film Varalaru Mukkiyam and has since appeared in Malayalam and Telugu films, including Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna and Laggam. With 1.1 million Instagram followers, she is a popular social media figure. Imsha Rehman Viral Video Original Link: Who Is Pakistani TikToker Breaking the Internet After Intimate MMS Clip Leaked Online.

Pragya Nagra's Instagram

Recent leaks of private videos involving celebrities and social media influencers have sparked concerns about their safety and privacy. While some claim these were publicity stunts, victims argue they were malicious attempts to damage their reputation. Pakistani influencer Minahil Malik, whose videos were leaked in October 2024, denied their authenticity and filed a police report. Other affected personalities include Oviya Helen, Kanwal Aftab, Mathira Mohammad, Imsha Rehman and Maryam Faisal.

