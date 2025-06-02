VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Maiden Forgings Limited (BSE - 543874), one of the leading manufacturers of wide range of Bright Steel bars and wires from past 35 years has announced its Audited Financial Results for the H2FY25 and FY25.

H2 FY25 Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 104.37 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 10.13 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 9.71%

* Net Profit of Rs 2.00 Cr

* Net Profit Margin of 1.92%

* EPS of Rs 1.41

FY25 Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 213.57 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 19.91 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 9.32%

* Net Profit of Rs 6.05 Cr

* Net Profit Margin of 2.83%

* EPS of Rs 4.26

Commenting on the performance, Nishant Garg, Managing Director of Maiden Forgings Limited said, "We closed FY25 with a sustained total income of Rs213.57 Cr, driven by our strategic focus on value-added products and enhanced brand visibility. The opportunity in India is immense, and as a steel products manufacturer, we see significant scope for business growth going forward.

To capitalize on this growth potential, we have initiated strategic expansion plans by acquiring a land parcel in Ghaziabad. This facility will enable the consolidation of our existing Unit II and Unit III, resulting in improved operational efficiencies and increased manufacturing capacity.

The funds realized from the monetization of Unit II will further strengthen our financial position--supporting business growth through increased working capital and a healthier balance sheet by repaying existing debt.

With over three decades of industry presence, a quality-driven product portfolio, and a continuous focus on operational excellence, we are well-positioned to expand our market share. We aim to leverage strong industry tailwinds and infrastructure-led growth in India, while maintaining our focus on international markets."

Key Operational Highlights

Credit Ratings

* Company has received a stable long-term rating of 'BBB'

Land Acquisition & Unit Consolidation Update

* Acquired ~4 acres in Modinagar, Ghaziabad, to consolidate Unit II and III, streamline operations, and support 5-7 years of expansion.

* The Unit II land sale has been finalized, with proceeds earmarked for the new facility, working capital, and debt reduction.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)