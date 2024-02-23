SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 23: Maiden Forgings Limited, based out of Delhi (NCR), recently, on February 20, 2024, got its debt rating for the first time from one of the top 3 rating agencies in India. It was rated as BBB-; stable, which attributes key strength factors such as growing scale of operations, experienced promoters with a long track record of operations, a long-established base of customers and suppliers, etc.

Maiden Forgings is engaged in production of multiple product lines of stainless steel, alloy steel, and carbon steel. Its product range is one of the highest in the steel bright bars, wires, and nails industry. It has a wide customer base that belongs to various sectors, including Engineering components, Auto components, construction, defense, home appliances, etc. The company got listed recently, in April 2023, on the BSE SME platform.

"Since inception, we have given immense importance to the financial discipline of the company, which has created our true goodwill over the years. We were rated earlier, but post-listing, we decided for the first time to go for one of the top rating agencies, so as to boost the confidence of our newly-boarded investors as well as to mark a starting point to the journey post-listing and measure improvements with time. With all the aims of growth and expansion intact, we also pay utmost attention to the aim of being an A-rated company within the next 5 years through careful financial decisions and financial discipline." Said company's MD, Nishant Garg.

Along with this, the company has recently added numerous global names of repute as well as their suppliers to its customer list and is regularly receiving repeat orders from them.

