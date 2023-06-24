ATK

New Delhi [India], June 24: Want to make USD 100 a day in USDT? Now you can, with Caged Beasts' (BEASTS) exciting crypto referral programme. We'll have a look at what it can offer you and compare it to the streams of passive income presented by KuCoin (KCS) and Binance (BNB).

Also Read | Roadies- Karm Ya Kaand: Rhea Chakraborty Opens Up About Her Challenging Times, Being Labelled.

Caged Beasts Presents A Unique Way To Earn USD 100 A Day

In 2023, a new method of generating passive income has emerged that focuses on the upcoming presale of a meme coin called Caged Beasts. This particular digital currency is still in its early stages of development.

Also Read | Titan Submersible Implosion: Canadian Authorities Launches Probe Into Polar Prince That Killed Five.

The presale event provides a significant opportunity for potential supporters to invest in Caged Beasts as the tokens are being offered at discounted prices. While not widely recognised yet, the $BEASTS token offers attractive incentives for investors.

Here's how it works: Let's say you recommend Caged Beasts to a friend who is interested in entering the cryptocurrency realm. As a holder of $BEASTS, you will receive a unique code. Your friend can use this code to acquire $BEASTS tokens, as long as they deposit a minimum of USD 50.

As a result, you will immediately earn 20 per cent of the deposited amount in USDT directly to your wallet, and your friend will receive an additional 20 per cent worth of $BEASTS tokens. It is a simple and profitable way to increase your income with minimal effort required.

How To Make Passive Income With Binance

Binance supports various staking opportunities, allowing users to earn rewards by holding specific cryptocurrencies in their Binance accounts. Staking involves locking your coins to support the network's operations and, in return, receiving staking rewards. These rewards are often paid out in the staked cryptocurrency or in other tokens supported by Binance.

Binance offers a savings account feature that allows you to earn interest on your idle cryptocurrencies. By depositing your digital assets into the Binance Savings account, you can earn a fixed or flexible interest rate depending on the specific savings product you choose. This enables you to generate passive income from your holdings without actively trading.

Binance Launchpool enables users to farm new tokens by staking BNB, BUSD, or other cryptocurrencies. Launchpool projects are carefully vetted by Binance and offer users the opportunity to earn rewards in the form of new tokens. Additionally, Binance's farming options allow users to stake specific tokens to earn even higher yields.

Another way to earn passive income through Binance is by participating in their affiliate program. By referring new users to Binance through your unique referral link, you can earn a commission on their trading fees. This can be a lucrative option if you have a strong network or an online presence.

Binance Launchpad provides opportunities to invest in promising blockchain projects during their initial token sales. These projects often experience significant growth, offering investors the chance to earn substantial returns on their investments.

Here's How You Can Win With KuCoin

KuCoin presents a referral program on its website and app, where individuals are incentivised for recommending others to utilise the service. Sharing your unique referral link with acquaintances, relatives, or followers on social media provides an excellent opportunity to generate additional income while receiving a portion of the trading commissions they incur.

To join the cryptocurrency exchange, KuCoin, without any charges and enjoy benefits such as a USD 510 welcome bonus and discounted trading fees, make use of the referral code QBSSSMLQ. The KuCoin platform serves as a prominent venue for purchasing, trading, and safeguarding various cryptocurrencies.

Several online platforms offer distinct referral codes and sign-up bonuses, featuring exclusive rewards for new users who employ them. KuCoin exclusively employs the referral code QBSSSMLQ, which should be utilised when creating a fresh account via the KuCoin app or website.

When utilising the KuCoin app, remember to input the referral code QBSSSMLQ. Utilising this code will result in enduring savings on trading expenses when employing KCS. Moreover, by encouraging your friends to register using the KuCoin referral code, you can earn up to 55 per cent in trading commissions for each successful referral.

This is an exciting time in cryptocurrency to diversify the means of earning income. KuCoin and Binance have shown means in which someone can accrue earnings without expanding much effort. But Caged Beasts has demonstrated with its excellent referral programme that it intends to be at the forefront of this and could be one of the driving cryptocurrencies for passive income earnings.

Caged Beasts

Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)