Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 10 (ANI/News Voir): Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the world, has kicked off the 9th edition of its Brides of India campaign with a special wedding theme song titled #MakeWayForTheBride which depicts the grand entry of brides, the hallmark of modern-day Indian weddings.

The wedding anthem, released in an aesthetically shot 3-minute video that has already garnered two million views on social media platforms within the first fourty eight hours, features celebrity brand ambassadors of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor along with brides from diverse regions of the country.

The Brides of India 2021 wedding anthem has been conceptualised by the creative agency Dentsu India and developed by some of the highly gifted and supremely talented professionals from the world of celluloid.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, who has also directed movies such as the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull, the anthem also boasts of Amit Roy, who was Director of Photography (DoP) for Love Aaj Kal as DoP, Piku-fame Anupam Roy as music composer and Vicky Donor fame writer Juhi Chaturvedi as lyricist.

YouTube link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYtAEm3_gfk.

The shorter versions of the wedding anthem will be played on television channels and OTT platforms as an advertisement. The full version of wedding anthem will be aired on select TV channels and streamed on digital platforms.

The campaign will exclusively be streamed on digital platforms in the first week and will be aired on television and occupy print media space afterwards.

The wedding anthem theme song video shows brides from various states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Bengal, etc., entering the wedding arena in the grandest possible manner, thus breaking the stereotypes and conventional practices. This way, the new-age bride hopes to inspire other brides-to-be to express their true self at their wedding, too.

Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahammed said, "The Brides of India Campaign is our tribute to the new-age brides and their awe-inspiring individuality. Over the last ten years, Brides of India has played a pivotal role in showcasing our versatility in catering to all bridal jewellery needs from all around the country. The theme of Brides of India 2021 encourages all to make way for the bride. Because this is her moment, it's her big day, and she's here to own it! She's here to shine and make sure the world knows it. With the launch of Brides of India 2021 campaign, we celebrate the brides who choose to make the big day all about her. With designs that cater to varied sensibilities of new-age brides across regions, there is something unique for every bride to complement her unique entry."

The campaign features 13 brides from various parts of the country in two distinctive looks. These 26 unique looks include the Bejewelled bride featuring Polki jewellery, the Statement bride and the Shimmering bride featuring diamond jewellery, the Contemporary reception bride featuring handcrafted jewellery, the Classic Gold bride, the Kerala bride, the Karnataka bride, the Telugu bride, the Tamil bride, the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar bride, the Punjabi bride, the Bengali bride, the Odia bride, the Marathi bride and the Gujarati bride.

All these looks are captured in an exquisite range of bridal jewellery shot by ace photographer Avinash Gowarikar. The campaign also features all the major jewellery sub-brands of the Malabar Gold & Diamonds including Mine, Era, Precia, Divine, Ethnix and Polki collection. As a part of the campaign, the jeweller will also showcase an especially curated range of bridal jewellery catering to the new-age brides at its showrooms. The curation of jewellery has been done with great care by keeping local community tastes and preferences in mind after an in-depth research.,

Along with the wedding anthem, the Brides of India 2021 campaign will involve a 360-degree marketing overdrive which includes print ads, hoardings, popular social media feeds like reels, bridal look-books, catalogues, product shots and videos and a dedicated microsite as part of the brand website. The on-ground activation of the campaign includes in-store launch events, specially designed visual merchandising elements such as bridal swings and grand entrance arches.

With the launch of Brides of India campaign, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has strengthened its position as a wedding jeweller of repute. Each year the campaign highlights the jeweller's bridal jewellery offerings and brings to the fore its design leadership in the bridal jewellery category. To strengthen this edition of Brides of India, the brand has also announced a Wedding Advance Purchase scheme wherein gold rate protection is offered to customers by paying as little as 10% advance of the total purchase amount.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is always committed to maintaining transparency of the highest level in business practices. Keeping with that vision, the group has launched the 'One India One Gold Rate' scheme which offers gold jewellery at a uniform gold rate across the country.

Moreover, Malabar Gold & Diamonds offers 10 promises to its customers. The commitments include transparent price tag indicating the exact manufacturing cost, stone weight, net weight and stone charge of the jewellery, assured lifetime maintenance for the jewellery, 100 per cent value for gold when reselling old gold jewellery and zero deduction on exchange, 100 per cent BIS hallmarking certifying the purity of gold, IGI and GIA certified diamonds ensuring 28-point quality check of global standards, buyback guarantee and responsible sourcing and fair labour practices.

This story is provided by News Voir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/News Voir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)