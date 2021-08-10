Emirates Airline Ad Video Shot on Top of Burj Khalifa Fake or Real? Here's a Fact Check

Mumbai, August 10: Dubai-based Emirates airline recently released a video advertisement showing an air hostess standing atop Burj Khalifa. The video, which went viral, was made to celebrate the UK removing UAE from the red list to amber. It showed a woman in Emirates' cabin crew uniform standing at the top of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. Is the video fake or real? Were special effects used to make the jaw-dropping commercial? Know everything below. WhatsApp Message Claiming to be Official List of Padma Awards 2021 Recipients Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

The Emirates' video does not feature a professional air hostess but UK stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik. The stunt seemed so captivating that many were left wondering if it’s real. When many questioned whether the woman actually stood atop Burj Khalifa, which stands at 828 metres, Emirates released another video to prove the video's authenticity. The second video shows how rigorous planning was done prior to the shoot atop the world's highest skyscraper. Fact Check: Viral Image Showing Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Elder Brother Repairing Umbrella is Fake, Know The Truth Here.

Watch How Emirates Ad Was Shot Atop Burj Khalifa:

Real or fake? A lot of you have asked this question and we’re here to answer it. Here’s how we made it to the top of the world’s tallest building, the @BurjKhalifa. https://t.co/AGLzMkjDON@EmaarDubai #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/h5TefNQGQe — Emirates Airline (@emirates) August 9, 2021

Stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik wore several safety gears before donning full Emirates crew attire for the shoot. "From level 60, we climbed for over an hour to reach the top to make one of the highest ads ever filmed," the airline said. The video clearly shows that Nicole indeed climbed atop Burj Khalifa and no special side effects were used.

The video is not fake and the woman featured in it indeed stood atop Burj Khalifa. The one thing which is not true is that it was an air hostess who climbed the world's tallest building.

Claim : Emirates airline ad shot atop Burj Khalifa is not real. Conclusion : Emirates airline ad shot atop Burj Khalifa is not fake. It was indeed shot on top of the tallest building in the world. Full of Trash Clean

