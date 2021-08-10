Xiaomi, the Chinese tech company is all set to host its launch event today where it will announce its Mix 4 flagship smartphone. The company will also launch Mi Pad 5 Series and Mi OLED TV 2021 along with Mi Mix 4 device. The launch event will begin at 7:30 pm local time (5 pm IST). Mi Pad 5 Specifications Leaked on Geekbench Ahead of Its Launch.

Mi Mix 4 (Photo Credits: Debayan Roy Twitter)

In terms of specifications, Mi Mix 4 will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ curved edged display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. For photography, the phone will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP main camera and two 48MP shooters. At the front, there will be a 32MP under-display snapper. The device is rumoured to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Mi Pad 5 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Mi Pad 5 Series will comprise Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro and Mi Pad 5 Lite. All models are expected to sport a bezel-less display. Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro are likely to come powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset whereas the Lite model could come with Snapdragon 778G or MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Mi Pad 5 is said to flaunt a 10.25-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and could come packed with an 8,720mAh battery with up to 65W fast charging support.

Mi OLED TV 2021 (Photo Credits Lipton Phone Twitter)

On the Other hand, Mi OLED TV 2021 will feature an ultra HD 4K resolution with HDR support. The upcoming smart TV might be offered in three screen sizes - 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch. As per the JD.com website, Mi OLED TV 2021 will carry a thin-bezel display and will come with Nvidia G-Sync support for an enhanced gaming experience. Apart from this, nothing more is known. Xiaomi will announce the pricing and other details of Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5 Series and Mi OLED TV 2021 during the launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2021 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).