Kalpetta (Kerala) [India], April 2: Malabar Group, a leading Indian business conglomerate and the parent company of Malabar Gold & Diamonds has launched the 'Uyirp' initiative aimed at supporting the higher education of children from families affected by last year's landslide in Wayanad. This initiative aims to provide financial assistance to 134 students from the affected areas, ensuring they can pursue their education without financial hardship.

The 'Uyirp' project was inaugurated by Priyanka Gandhi - MP, in the presence of several distinguished guests. T. Siddique MLA presided over the function. Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahmed delivered the keynote address. 'Missile Woman of India' Dr. Tessie Thomas was the chief guest. Former MLA and Rajya Sabha member MV Shreyams Kumar, former minister and MLA AP Anil Kumar, IC Balakrishnan MLA, Wayanad District Panchayat President Shamshad Marakkar, Municipal Chairman Adv. T J Isaac, Kalpetta Block Panchayat President Chandrika Krishnan, Meppadi Panchayat President K. Babu, Standing Committee Chairman Mujeeb Keyamthodi, Malabar Group Executive Director A. K. Nishad, Head of Retail Operations R. Abdul Jaleel, Head of Solidarity and Operations Abdul Yashir Adiraja and others attended the inauguration ceremony.

Malabar Group has allocated Rs. 2 crores for the 'Uyirp' initiative, of which Rs. 63.5 lakh has already been disbursed. The financial aid will cover all study-related expenses, including course fees, hostel fees, study materials, examination fees, and travel costs. Additionally, any outstanding fees from previously pursued courses will also be paid by the company. To further ensure the future of these students, Malabar Group has committed to giving them priority employment within its businesses. A dedicated placement cell is being formed to help them secure jobs in other organizations as well, and a finishing school is being set up to provide necessary training for their career growth.

Among the selected students, 70 are girls and 64 are boys, pursuing a variety of academic disciplines. The distribution of students across different fields includes 26 in medical courses, 17 in IT-related fields, 24 in science disciplines, 27 in commerce, 26 in humanities, and others in aviation, engineering, and teaching. The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with T. Siddique MLA's 'MLA Care' project.

Speaking about the initiative, M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, "Nothing can replace the pain of those who lost everything in the disaster, but we are committed to supporting them. The 'Uyirp' initiative is our effort to help these children build a bright future. As a business, we believe in giving back to society, and this initiative reflects our responsibility toward the community."

Malabar Group has a longstanding commitment to social welfare. In 2019, following the Puthumala disaster in Wayanad, the company provided housing for 16 families who had lost their homes. Over the years, Malabar Group has spent more than Rs. 286 crores on various CSR projects across 20 states, impacting over 16 lakh people by setting aside 5 percent of its profits.

One of the company's flagship CSR initiatives is the 'Hunger-Free World' project, which provides nutritious food to over 60,000 people daily across 81 cities in 17 states in India. Additionally, 10,000 meals are distributed daily to school children in Zambia, Africa, with plans to expand the program to 1 lakh meals per day across 200 centers in the near future.

Malabar Group has also launched the 'Grandma Home' project, which provides free accommodation to needy and destitute women. Currently, homes have been set up in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with plans to establish similar facilities in Kerala, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai. All the major CSR activities of Malabar Group are implemented in collaboration with 'Thanal', a leading voluntary organization working in the field of philanthropy.

In the field of education, Malabar Group has established 581 micro-learning centers across the country, benefitting 26,000 street children by providing them with basic education and nutrition, with 8,000 children having already transitioned to formal schooling. The company also offers scholarships to 96,513 girls nationwide to support their higher education.

Further strengthening its commitment to public welfare, Malabar Group is formulating a plan to set up medical stores across all assembly constituencies in Kerala to provide medicines at significantly reduced prices.

With the 'Uyirp' initiative, Malabar Group reaffirms its dedication to uplifting communities and providing opportunities for those in need. By investing in the education and future of Wayanad's youth, the company is taking a significant step toward empowering the next generation and fostering long-term social impact.

