New Delhi, April 2: Apple has introduced its Find My feature in South Korea, finally bringing this useful tool to the country after years of anticipation. The Find My app helps users to find their Apple devices and personal belongings by showing their locations on a map. It also allows users to share their locations with family and friends. Throughout the process, the app prioritises the safety of users' personal information.

Apple has announced that it is extending the availability of the Find My app to South Korea. “Find My is an important tool that helps people locate the things that matter most to them—friends, family, personal belongings and more—and we’re excited to bring it to South Korea,” said David Dorn, Apple’s senior director of Services Products. Apple Releases New AirPods Firmware 7E93 for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, Replaces Previous Versions.

Apple Find My App Features

Users have the option to share their location directly with friends and family using either the Find My app or the Messages app. They can choose to share their location in real time for a duration of one hour, one day, or even indefinitely to make it simpler to locate and connect with one another.

The "Precise Navigation" feature offers directions and distances to help to users find their way to their destination. It also makes it easy to find friends and family in crowded places. Additionally, the "Safety Check" feature, integrated into the Messages app, alerts friends and family when the user has safely reached their destination. iOS 18.4 Update: Apple Intelligence Features With Next-Gen Privacy Arrive in India With Release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

Users can track their Apple devices and Family Sharing devices through the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. If a user cannot remember where they put their device or if it is lost, users can get directions to the device, make it sound, or enable Lost Mode to lock it, disable Apple Pay, and display a message on the device with contact information for anyone who finds it.

