Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 17: In a historic display of spiritual unity and cultural heritage, the Malla Reddy Group of Institutions (MRGI) is hosting what is being hailed as the country's largest university-led Mahashivaratri celebration today at its integrated campuses, including Malla Reddy University, Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth, and MR University.

The event has seen an unprecedented congregation of 30,000 students and 10,000 faculty members, joined by parents and families from all walks of life. This massive community has come together to observe the auspicious night through a powerful combination of Bhakti, Abhishek, and Jagran.

A Night of Devotion and High-Energy Performances

To make this spiritual night even more memorable, the celebrations feature a blend of divine grace and vibrant entertainment:

Renowned Devotional Performance: The celebrated singer Karthik is leading the crowd in a soul-stirring devotional session, bringing a deep sense of peace and "Bhakti" to the thousands in attendance.

Dynamic Musical Blend: To keep the energy high during the night-long Jagran, the popular Street Jammers bandis performing a unique set designed to engage and entertain the massive student body.

Family Inclusion: Breaking the mold of standard campus events, faculty and parents have joined students in the rituals, creating a massive "MRGI Family" atmosphere of over 40,000 people.

"This is a unique event in the country. Seeing parents, faculty, and 30,000 students come together for Bhaktiand Abhishek is truly moving," said Dr. Ch. Bhadra Reddy, President of Malla Reddy Group. "With performances by Karthik and The Street Jammers, we are ensuring that the spirit of Jagran (the night vigil) is both spiritually fulfilling and culturally vibrant."

Vice-Chairman Dr. Ch. Preeti Reddy added, "This is a night of inner awakening. Seeing 10,000 faculty members and 30,000 students come together in such a disciplined and devoted manner is a testament to the spirit of the Malla Reddy institutions."

Event Highlights:

Scale: One of the largest organized gatherings in an educational institution in India.

Spiritual Core: Dedicated Abhishek ceremonies and continuous Bhajans throughout the night.

Community: A massive collective effort involving the Malla Reddy University, Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth, and MR University campuses.

The festivities are set to continue until the early hours of tomorrow morning, marking a landmark celebration of faith and togetherness.

