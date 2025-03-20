NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20: Mana Projects, a leading builder in Bengaluru, has completed 25 years of transforming Bengaluru's skyline. A journey that began in the 2000s as a modest venture has evolved to become a trailblazer in the real estate sector today that has been built upon trust, and loyalty from its customers.

Guided by the visionary leadership of Kishore Reddy, CMD of Mana Projects, the company embarked on its journey with residential developments in KR Puram and Bellandur. By focusing on Bengaluru's dynamic Southeast market--home to thriving IT parks, renowned schools, and top-tier healthcare facilities--they built strong communities that elevated urban living standards.

How Mana Turned Challenges into Opportunities

Over the years, Mana Projects has navigated significant challenges, from economic downturns to evolving market demands. Adapting, innovating, and staying committed to excellence has been key to building an empire that resonates with trust and quality. From managing small projects to undertaking ambitious ventures like a 100-acre township, Mana Projects has consistently set benchmarks in the industry.

As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Mana adheres to the highest standards of quality, customer satisfaction, and efficient project execution. This certification ensures that every Mana home is built with precision, excellence, and a strong focus on long-term value.

Mana Projects aims to shape the future of Bengaluru's real estate landscape with projects that address urban challenges and enhance lifestyles while setting new benchmarks with its innovative and sustainable designs through Iconic projects such as:

* Mana Foresta: India's first vertical forest tower, blending nature, and modern architecture seamlessly. This is an extraordinary luxury residential development that re-introduces urban living by bringing the serenity of a forest into the heart of the city. This architectural standard includes around 56 exclusive residences, enveloped by a meticulously curated vertical forest featuring over 225 trees, 2,500 shrubs, and 1,000 perennial plants within its vicinity.

* Daintree by Mana: Daintree Luxury Villas sets a new benchmark in sustainable luxury living. The residences at Daintree are engineered to create a living environment that seamlessly connects with nature, offering oxygen levels three times higher than conventional homes and twice the natural light penetration. A serene villa community inspired by nature, featuring double-height courtyards and eco-friendly construction.

* Mana Capitol: Introducing revolutionary convertible homes with movable walls and terrace kitchen gardens. Thoughtfully designed bay windows flood the spaces with natural light while offering panoramic views of the cityscape. For the homebuyers embracing the grow-your-own movement, private terrace kitchen gardens provide the perfect setting for urban farming.

* Mana Jardin Neo: Luxury living at its finest, combining exclusivity and elegance at the Sarjapur Road. This exceptional residential masterpiece transforms the concept of high-rise living through its commanding 360-degree panoramic views that paint a new picture with each passing hour.

* Mana Dale: A nature-infused development offering lush skywalks and teakwood boulevards. At its heart lies an unprecedented commitment to open spaces, with 75% of the property dedicated to verdant landscapes that invite residents to reconnect with nature and each other.

* Macasa Emerald: Fully furnished homes tailored for the millennial lifestyle and positioned strategically in one of the city's most vibrant residential corridors make it a substantial value appreciation, and hence an ideal choice for investors seeking to build lasting wealth through real estate.

Rooted in sustainability, Mana Projects incorporates green building concepts inspired by Italian architecture. In Mana Dale, for example, the company preserved existing trees using advanced tree transplantation techniques, ensuring that nature remains an integral part of the living experience.

With centralized quality control systems and eco-friendly innovations, the company ensures consistency and excellence across all developments, maximising the quality of life for residents.

Our 25-year journey is more than just a timeline; it's a story of dreams realized, trust earned, and lives transformed," reflects Reddy. "We set out to create spaces that not only house people but inspire them to live brilliantly."

"As we celebrate this milestone, we are not just reflecting on our past achievements but looking ahead to a future filled with possibilities," says Reddy. "The next phase of our journey includes bold plans to develop more than 15 million square feet across residential, commercial, and retail segments."

Beyond building homes, Mana Projects is deeply committed to giving back to the community. Their CSR initiatives reflect their dedication to creating a positive impact:

* School Development Programs: Transforming government schools by establishing digital classrooms, conducting teacher training, and enhancing educational opportunities for students.

* Lake Rejuvenation: Restoring Hegondanahalli Lake through de-silting, planting native species, and introducing natural water purification methods, ensuring its sustainability for future generations.

* Ecological Drives: Organizing plantation drives and planting over 1,000 trees to promote environmental balance and create a greener tomorrow.

These initiatives reflect Mana Projects' commitment to building a better, more sustainable world for all.

This milestone is a testament to the dedication of Mana's employees, partners, and customers who have been integral to its success. Mana Projects continues to shape lives and communities, staying true to its vision of creating innovative spaces that harmonize with nature and redefine living standards.

Beyond quality, Mana has been at the forefront of green and sustainable living. As one of the founding members of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Mana integrates eco-conscious designs, energy-efficient materials, rainwater harvesting, and tree transplantation techniques across its developments. From Mana Foresta's vertical forest concept to the lush tree-hugging balconies at Mana Tropicale, sustainability is woven into every Mana project. Our commitment to green-certified developments ensures that every home we build is future-ready, environmentally responsible, and built for generations to come.

