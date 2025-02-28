NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28: Mana Projects, a leading real estate player based in Bengaluru, added three more accolades to its bouquet at the recently concluded Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2025 held at Sheraton Hotel, Rajajinagar.

Also Read | IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Michael Bracewell Accepts India Has Advantage Over New Zealand, Says 'It's Been Already Decided, There's No Point Dwelling'.

Mana Projects secured three awards that included - Trusted Developer of the Year for Mana Projects, Excellence in Premium Apartments for Mana Cresta, and Outstanding Innovation in Integrated Township for The Right Life. These awards are the commitment to trust, premium living, and innovative township development, setting new benchmarks for modern urban living by Mana Projects.

The Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards is a prestigious annual event that brings together leading figures in India's real estate sector to celebrate excellence, innovation, and growth. Organized by The Times Group, this conclave serves as a platform for industry stakeholders--including developers, architects, interior designers, and marketing agencies--to discuss emerging trends, share insights, and recognize outstanding contributions to the real estate landscape.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Lauds Shubman Gill’s Impact Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Says ‘He Has Got A Great Present And Future For India'.

With over 25 years of experience, under the leadership of Kishore Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of Mana Projects, Mana Projects has built a strong portfolio of residential and commercial spaces that cater to homebuyers looking for quality, sustainability, and long-term investment potential. Winning the Trusted Developer of the Year award highlights Mana Projects' unwavering commitment to transparency, quality, and timely delivery but also the core values of integrity, quality, and innovation.

Winning the Excellence in Premium Apartments Award for Mana Cresta, is a testament to luxurious yet sustainable living. Designed with curvilinear balconies, efficient layouts, and 30+ world-class amenities, Mana Cresta redefines modern residential spaces. What sets Mana Cresta apart is its emphasis on thoughtful space utilization, contemporary aesthetics, and eco-conscious design principles.

Located in one of Bangalore's most sought-after residential areas, this development offers smart home features, green spaces, and premium lifestyle amenities, catering to discerning homebuyers who seek comfort, exclusivity, and long-term value.

Mana-Skanda's visionary township project, The Right Life, awarded Outstanding Innovation in Integrated Township

Mana-Skanda's visionary township project, The Right Life, has been honoured with the Outstanding Innovation in Integrated Township award, recognising its groundbreaking approach to community-centric, sustainable urban development. The joint development between Mana Projects & Skanda has been touted as Bengaluru's Largest Child-Centric Township, this master-planned township redefines modern living by integrating residential, commercial, and high -street retail spaces within a self-sustaining environment.

With over 84% open spaces, The Right Life is designed to promote wellness, sustainability, and a holistic lifestyle. The township features eco-friendly infrastructure, advanced urban planning, and thoughtfully curated amenities, making it an exemplary model for the future of integrated living. Its focus on green spaces, pedestrian-friendly layouts, and smart technology-driven facilities sets a new standard for township developments in Bangalore.This visionary project by Kishore Reddy, CMD, Mana Projects and Vijay Reddy & Sandeep Ramonalla, Directors, Skanda will offer a glimpse into the future of urban development.

Commenting on the accolades Kishore Reddy, CMD Mana Projects said "These awards reflect Mana Projects' dedication to pushing the boundaries of real estate development. With a focus on customer satisfaction, innovative design, and sustainability, Mana continues to shape Bangalore's skyline with projects that redefine modern living."

"As the company moves forward, it remains committed to creating spaces that blend luxury, functionality, and environmental consciousness, ensuring that every Mana development offers a superior living experience with lasting value," added Kishore Reddy.

Mana's success lies in its ability to combine contemporary design with eco-friendly solutions, ensuring that every project not only enhances urban landscapes but also contributes to environmental sustainability.

Mana is one of the top real estate companies in Bengaluru. Founded in 2000 by D Kishore Reddy, the company has grown into a multi-faceted construction company with expertise in designing, building, and developing standard apartments to luxury apartments and villas in Sarjapur, Bengaluru. MANA creates spaces for lifestyle and living comfort with imagination, cutting-edge engineering, and excellent functional design and aesthetics that reflect the high living standards of its customers. The company has fine-tuned the art of 'Imagineering' - a blend of imagination and engineering - to build dream spaces that exceed the expectations of its customers. MANA has evolved as a reputed company, with business verticals spanning across property development, construction, and infrastructure projects. With attention to detail, vision, and innovation, MANA has ensured that it is able to deliver quality that sets them apart from the rest.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)