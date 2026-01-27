Mumbai, January 27: A series of viral images showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a small piece of tape or a sticker covering his smartphone camera has sparked a global debate on digital security. While leading one of the world’s most advanced cyber-intelligence nations, Netanyahu appears to be relying on a remarkably low-tech method to protect his privacy.

The "mystery device" or sticker, visible during several high-profile meetings, has prompted online questions about whether the leader of the nation that produced the infamous Pegasus spyware is himself afraid of being watched. The habit of covering phone and laptop cameras has long been associated with cybersecurity experts and high-profile figures, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. However, for a head of state constantly surrounded by an elite security detail, the public display of a camera cover is being interpreted as a silent admission of the vulnerabilities inherent in modern mobile devices. Israel Recovers Remains of Ran Gvili, Final Hostage in Gaza, Clearing Way for Rafah Crossing to Reopen.

Pics of Benjamin Netanyahu Covering Phone Camera With Tape Go Viral

🇮🇱 Why dos Netanyahu have tape over his phone camera? Who’s he worried about? Also if the Prime Minister of Israel feels the need to do it, then what does that mean for the average person? pic.twitter.com/DVznM7uNBO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 27, 2026

Circulating photos show ICC-wanted Israeli war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu placing a sticker over his mobile phone camera as a precaution against hacking, following a wave of cyber intrusions that targeted the phones of several Israeli officials. pic.twitter.com/HNrN7lhI40 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 27, 2026

High-Tech Spying vs Low-Tech Defence

The phenomenon of "camera-taping" has gained renewed attention following reports of sophisticated cyber-espionage campaigns targeting world leaders. In an era where Pegasus and other "zero-day" vulnerabilities can bypass almost any software-based security, a physical barrier remains the only 100% effective way to prevent visual spying. By covering the lens, Netanyahu effectively neutralises the threat of unauthorised video surveillance, even if his phone’s software were to be compromised.

'Spyware Capital' Irony

Commentators have pointed out the irony of the Israeli Prime Minister’s security measures, given that Israel is a global hub for the private surveillance industry. With Israeli firms frequently at the center of international debates over phone hacking, Netanyahu’s cautious approach suggests that no one, not even the most protected officials, is entirely safe from the reach of modern digital weaponry. Donald Trump Not Inviting Palestine To Join Board of Peace Is Black Comedy, Says Palestine’s Ambassador to India Abdullah Abu Shawesh (Watch Videos).

The trend of covering cameras is not unique to Netanyahu. Many security-conscious individuals use sliding plastic covers or simple adhesive tape to ensure that their private lives remain unobserved. As mobile phones become increasingly integrated into every aspect of governance and diplomacy, the simple act of "taping over" a lens has moved from the realm of conspiracy theory into the mainstream of professional operational security (OPSEC).

Modern spyware is capable of "hot-mic" and "hot-cam" attacks, where an attacker can turn on a device's sensors while the phone appears to be off or in standby mode. This allows for the collection of sensitive audio and video from confidential meetings. While governments invest millions in secure communication lines, the presence of a personal or standard-issue smartphone in a high-security room often remains the weakest link in the chain of national defense.

