Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 6: UrbanVault, a leading provider of managed flexible workspaces based in Bengaluru, is excited to announce the appointments of Dushyant Singh as Director of Sales and Business Development for the West Zone and Shivanshu Pareek as Associate Director of Sales for the North Zone. These strategic hires align with UrbanVault's ambitious expansion plans across new cities.

In his new role, Dushyant Singh will lead the launch and establishment of UrbanVault's operations in Pune, focusing on client acquisition, local partnerships, and delivering tailored workspace solutions. With extensive experience in the managed office space sector, Singh previously excelled at AWFIS, where he oversaw P&L for 20+ centers, developed channel partnerships, generated leads, and secured major enterprise clients with customized office space solutions.

Meanwhile, Shivanshu Pareek, who brings a decade of experience from IndiQube, will focus on expanding UrbanVault's presence in the NCR market while exploring opportunities in emerging Tier-2 cities like Jaipur and Mohali. His expertise in business development, stakeholder management, and the flexible workspace sector positions him perfectly to drive growth and strengthen client relationships in the region.

These appointments come at a time when demand for flexible workspaces is soaring, fueled by changing work models and a growing preference among businesses to reduce capital investments and outsource facility management. The rise of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) is further reshaping the commercial real estate landscape, blending traditional and modern workplaces. 2024 has already seen record-high demand for office spaces across India's key cities, a trend expected to continue throughout the year.

"Our mission is to provide impactful workspace solutions that truly benefit our clients. We are confident that Dushyant Singh and Shivanshu Pareek, with their deep industry knowledge and experience, will play a crucial role in driving our expansion in the West and North regions. The strong demand for high-quality, flexible workspaces, driven by economic growth and evolving workplace needs, presents immense opportunities for us. With their expertise and the support of our leadership team, we are poised for accelerated growth and greater value creation for our clients," said Amal Mishra, Founder and CEO of UrbanVault.

ABOUT URBAN VAULT

Founded in 2018, UrbanVault is a bootstrapped managed office space provider based in Bangalore, achieving impressive growth and profitability without relying on external funding. The company has crossed Rs 100 crore turnover mark, with an 18% profit after tax (PAT) and consistent year-over-year growth, showcasing its strong financial discipline and commitment to sustainable business practices.

UrbanVault's decision to self-fund its expansion has allowed it to maintain full control over its operations, ensuring that every step aligns with its vision for long-term success. Over the past five years, the company has expanded significantly, growing from a modest 40 seats to over 30,000 seats across its network of office spaces. Spanning over 2 million square feet and multiple cities, UrbanVault's portfolio demonstrates its commitment to delivering value to a diverse range of clients.

