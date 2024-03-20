VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: It's fantastic news to learn that the 5th edition of the "High Flyers 50 Global Icon Awards 2024" was a resounding success! Celebrating the exceptional accomplishments of individuals from diverse backgrounds on a global scale within the realms of Business and Profession is truly inspiring. These awards not only highlight the dedication and perseverance of the recipients but also ignite a sense of aspiration for excellence within their respective fields. Witnessing such recognition events, which unite people from varied backgrounds, underscores the significance of their contributions to society and their industries.

The presence of Bollywood celebrity Mandakini presenting the awards surely added a touch of glamour and excitement to the evening. Additionally, having Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota grace the event as the chief guest further elevated its prestige. Guest of Honour Ganpat Kothari from Kothari Fabrics was also present at the event. It's heartening to know that other distinguished personalities also attended, transforming it into a gathering of accomplished individuals representing various fields and nationalities. Such occasions provide a valuable platform to acknowledge and applaud the remarkable achievements and contributions of these outstanding individuals to both society and their respective industries.

"I congratulate all the recipients of HF 50 Global Icon Awards 2024. Success is not just about achieving your goals, but also about the journey you undertake to reach them. It's about resilience, determination, and staying true to yourself despite the challenges you face along the way." - Mandakini.

The list of the winners of 5th edition is Dr Brian M. Parks (USA) "Outstanding Achievement in Bio-Science Innovation and Protein Research", Surabhi Sinha (USA) "Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Social Impact", Royston G King (USA) "Social Media Titan of the Year", Leelakumar Raja Lekkal (USA) "The Best Senior Data Analyst", Shubham Taylia (India) "Global Leadership in Innovation and Sustainability Excellence within the Building Materials Sector", Himani Bhatt Shivpuri (India) "Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema: Versatile Acting Excellence", Vishal Vithal Kamat (India) "Sustainability Leadership Excellence in Hospitality", Sheetal Ohri (USA) "Media and Communications Excellence", Jeet Kumar (USA) "Global Impact Achievement, Sakshi (India) "Humanitarian Excellence for Gender-Based Violence Prevention and Advocacy", Madhavi Godbole (USA), "The Best Financials ERP Technology Program Expert", Tapas Gupta (India) "Marketing & Advertising Person of the Year", Vicass Santosh Pandita (India) "Social Entrepreneurship Excellence", Mukundan A P (Singapore) "Trailblazer in Ethical Data Innovation", Sannah Adam (UK) "Trailblazer of Change", Indrajit Batabyal (India) "Exemplary Leadership in Geological Engineering", Deven Sharma (India) "Multifaceted Trailblazer in Leadership and Empowerment", Jaya Prasad Rao Adnala (Australia) "Financial Services Insurtech Excellence", Rohit Taneja (Singapore) "Fintech Visionary of the Year", Dr Khooshi Thakkar Khooshi Gurubhai (India) "Excellence in Fashion & Lifestyle Entrepreneurship", Suraj Gautam (UAE) "Global Entrepreneurial Excellence", Sunil Zode (India) "Entrepreneurial Philanthropy and Social Impact", Deepak K. Nathwani (India) "Outstanding Achievement in Investment Banking Excellence", Aryyama Kumar Jana (India) "Visionary Innovator Award in Technology and Cybersecurity", Dr Abhijit Sarkar (India) "Industry Excellence for Corporate Leadership and Innovation", Devshree Golecha (USA) "Multifaceted Trailblazer in Leadership and Empowerment", Dinesh Kabaleeswaran (USA) "Excellence in Market Access Leadership and Innovation", Sahana Athreya (USA) "Pioneering Excellence in AI and Finance", Sarthak Srivastava (USA) "Innovation in DevOps", Narayana Challa (USA) Outstanding Leadership in Enterprise Transformation", Deepak Singh (USA) "A Leader in Healthcare and Technology", Nitin Manna (India) "Excellence in Sustainable Innovation", Sumit Dewanjee (India) "Outstanding Digital Media Strategist", Kamalakar Devaki (India) "Outstanding Entrepreneurship in Technology Innovation", Badal Saboo (India) "Visionary Leader of the Year in Fashion, Arts, and Culture", Mohit Kabra (India) "Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year".

A few of the past prominent winners: Padma Vibhushan Avinash Dixit (USA), Padma Bhushan Kaushik Basu (USA), Lord Rami Ranger CBE (UK), Padma Shri Anup Jalota, Lord Karan Bilimoria (UK), Dr Vijay Kalantri (Chairman, World Trade Centre), Aanjjan Srivastav, Padma Shree Dr Mukesh Batra (Dr Batra's Clinic), Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi (New Zealand), Komalika Bari (Acher), Honourable Dr Asha Sheth (Canada), Bradley Jacobson (Canada), Nadim Sadek (London, UK), Arun Govil, Lutfi Hassan (USA), Dr Rajendra Bharud, Sanjivani Bhelende, Rohit Chadda, Ranjay Sikka (New Zealand), Nick Katsoris (USA), John Clifford (UK), Sammie Vance (USA) Ramesh Taurani, Pahlaj Nihalani, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy (Google, USA), Vivek Gupta (Founder of Licious, India), Kamel Hothi OBE (UK), Prabhu Guptara (UK), Dr Harbeen Arora, C K Patel (USA), Talat Aziz, Onir, Fatema Agarkar.

