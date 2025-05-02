PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: Mangalam Worldwide Limited (MWL) (NSE EMERGE - MWL), a fully integrated stainless-steel company, reported Audited Financial Results for the Q4 & FY25.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Deportation of Family to Pakistan, Asks Authorities To Verify Their Passports and Aadhaar Cards.

Commenting on the performance, Vipin Prakash Mangal, Chairman of Mangalam Worldwide Limited said, "I am extremely proud to report robust growth for FY25, successfully meeting the expectations of all stakeholders. This remarkable performance is the result of a series of strategic initiatives undertaken over time. Key among these are the incorporation of a subsidiary to broaden our industry client base, a focused push on value-added products, and the strengthening of our brand presence. Our comprehensive product portfolio, tailored to meet the diverse demands of both domestic and international markets, has played a significant role in this achievement.

Furthermore, the commissioning of our captive solar power plant is set to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and support our commitment to lowering carbon emissions.

Also Read | iPhone Manufacturing Shift: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says India Will Be 'Country of Origin' for Majority of iPhones Sold in US in June Quarter, Company Moves Away From China Amid Tariffs Tension.

As India enters a phase of strong industrial growth backed by improving infrastructure, we are well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities through our wide-ranging product offerings and ongoing market expansion efforts."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)