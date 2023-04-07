New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/SRV): Manoranjan Movies, one of the most popular and growing television channels in India, has recently launched, on 1st April 2023, a slew of new and entertaining programmes and daily soaps in Urdu, expanding its already robust audience base of Punjabi, and other regional viewers. The channel, launched in 2013, will also add several super-hit Punjabi content soon, broadening the portfolio of content available in the language over the last 6 years.

The launch of Urdu is indicative of the robust expansion plan on the anvil, as envisioned by the pioneering broadcasting company, Creative Channel and Advertising Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of Manoranjan Movies. Similar to the initiative's interest in Urdu entertainment, since the very beginning, the broadcasting giant has championed regional content. In fact, to fill the gap in the market for engaging Punjabi content, the FTA Punjabi movie satellite channel was launched. Later the channel hosted several other formats of Punjabi entertainment, boosting its ratings and reach in the Punjab, Haryana, and J&K regions.

About the launch of the Urdu segment of Manoranjan Movies, Sahib Chopra, the President of Creative Channel and Advertising Pvt. Ltd. said, " We are elated to announce that Manoranjan Movies will now feature several engaging Urdu content, serving the humongous demand of quality family content in the language. In India, Urdu among other languages not only represents the diversity of culture but also diversity in the form of entertainment sought out by different audiences." He further added, " We have always harboured a great love for entertainment and want to reach as many people as we want through content creation for which we will strive to foster creativity in as many forms and languages as we can."

The broadcasting company is resolved to gain momentum in several other regional content creation spaces, with plans to work actively in languages such as Bangla and Assamese, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Hindi-speaking for digital and YouTube / CTV channels. Further, Creative Channel and Advertising Pvt. Ltd is eyeing to make its mark in the South Indian market, making content in Tamil and Kannada, adding to the extensive list of prominent satellite channels, including well-loved GEC channels in India such as Manoranjan tv, Manoranjan Grand, Manoranjan Prime, and other popular regional content channels, which are also available via platforms of note: Tata Sky, Dish and DD Free Dish.

For the next financial year, leveraging its exclusive content and strong distribution avenues, Creative Channel and Advertising Pvt. Ltd. has set the target of double-digit growth. Moreover, responding to the growing popularity of the channel and the demand of the cine buffs, Manoranjan Movies will be available soon on CTV (connected TV).

Additionally, much like the established channels, for the new channels as well, the company has the vision of backing content that caters to the taste of the whale family, featuring wholesome, engaging, and entertaining subjects, along with the ambition of making the new entrants available across all major DTH platforms with MSOs Pan India as well as DD Free Dish.

All in all, with the latest launch and the projects in the pipeline, it is evident that Creative Channel & Advertising Pvt Ltd. is on the path of fulfilling its ambition of securing a Pan India footprint, enjoying an audience comprising all age groups who are attracted by the varied material on the offer, including movies, serials, music in Hindi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, and other language categories.

