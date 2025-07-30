VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: In a landmark initiative to bolster cross-border capital flows, Manzil Asset Management will host the inaugural Manzil Majlis, a private UAE investment summit, in Mumbai on August 2, 2025, at The Bay Club, BKC.

This exclusive gathering will bring together over 150 curated attendees, including HNIs, UHNIs, family offices, VC/PE partners, entrepreneurs, and wealth professionals, for an education-first experience. Unlike traditional property showcases, Manzil Majlis is structured as a private, non-sales platform offering strategic insights and deep-dive discussions with Dubai policymakers, financial experts, legal specialists, and leading UAE developers like Damac, Binghatti, and One Development.

The names of a few of the esteemed speakers for the summit include: Sanjay Manchanda, Ex-Nakheel CEO; Ashish Mehta, Founder & Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates; Prateek Tosniwal, International Tax Advisor, Structuring Expert, Strategic Advisor; Saagar Panchal, CEO & Founder of Manzil Asset Management; Chintan Vasani, Director at B D Vasani & Co.; Cornelia Pintilie, Chief Sales Officer; Rashed Al-Tamimi, Director of Investment Sales & Partnerships; Gaurav Guha, Director of Investment Sales; Rajat Kaura, Creative Director. Their diverse expertise and forward-thinking perspectives promise to spark meaningful dialogue and inspire transformative insights.

The summit comprises a 2-hour seminar followed by a 2-hour networking session, beginning 5 PM onwards.

Key Themes:

- Navigating returns, rental yields & resale cycles in Dubai

- Golden Visa eligibility & strategic migration planning

- Legal frameworks including SPVs for efficient global holdings

- Leveraging India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS)

- Accessing off-market, distressed & fractional asset opportunities

"The idea is to create a trusted entry point for Indian investors," said Saagar Panchal, Founder & CEO of Manzil Asset Management and Hireavilla. "Manzil Majlis is not a one-off event -- it's the gateway to the Manzil UAE Investment Circle, a private community offering verified deal flow, advisory, and bespoke migration solutions."

As part of Manzil Majlis, the Developer Masterclass is an exclusive, closed-door forum tailored for developers aiming to enter or expand within the dynamic Dubai real estate market. This high-impact session brings together key stakeholders--including top policymakers, legal experts, and land acquisition specialists--to offer comprehensive, actionable guidance on every critical aspect of market entry. From navigating licensing and legal structuring to accessing off-market land opportunities and aligning with regulatory bodies like DLD and Dubai Chambers, participants gain rare, insider perspectives. The Masterclass also features deep dives into JV and SPV frameworks, one-on-one advisory sessions, and curated case studies from successful cross-border ventures, making it an unmissable gateway into Dubai's evolving development landscape.

1:1 Consultations (By Appointment Only):

Alongside the summit, private 1:1 advisory sessions with seasoned Manzil asset managers will take place on August 1, 3, 4, and 5 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai between 10 AM - 10 PM. link for 1:1 Sessions: https://calendly.com/info-manzil/60min

With Dubai's real estate sector witnessing 20-30% YoY appreciation in prime zones and net tax-free yields of 7-10%, Indian capital is rapidly pivoting to structured global investment frameworks. However, experts note that while intent is high, lack of reliable advisory and institutional frameworks has limited effective deployment so far.

Manzil Majlis bridges this gap by focusing on 'how' to invest, not 'what' to buy -- offering attendees clear, actionable strategies in a trusted, private format.

For more information, kindly visit the website https://www.manzil.am/

