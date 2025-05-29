VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 29: Elevating its orthopaedic capabilities, Marengo Asia Hospitals has onboarded prominent orthopaedic surgeon Dr. K.C. Mehta at its flagship Marengo CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad. The onboarding was officially announced at an event by Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member, Managing Director & Group CEO of Marengo Asia Hospitals.

"Marengo Asia Hospitals has a legacy of treating patients like family members. The onboarding of Dr. K.C. Mehta at Marengo CIMS Hospital further strengthens our commitment to outcome-driven care, especially in one of the most demanding and complex surgical specialities," said Dr. Singhal.

According to Dr. Singhal, Marengo Asia Hospitals has carved a distinctive reputation in successful heart and liver transplants and works closely with the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK.

Dr. K.C. Mehta is globally acclaimed for thousands of successful knee replacement surgeries and holds ten global patents across the USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. He is regarded as one of the most renowned figures in cruciate-retaining high-flex knee replacement surgeries, which allow for enhanced mobility and quicker recovery.

Orthopaedic disorders, particularly joint-related issues, are witnessing a rapid rise across the globe due to ageing populations, sedentary lifestyles, and increasing obesity. In India too, the demand for joint replacement surgeries has risen significantly over the past decade.

On the cost front, according to Dr. Mehta, a knee replacement surgery costs anywhere between INR 3 lakh to 10 lakh, depending on the level of care and facilities chosen. He also asserts that some of the world's best doctors are Indians and that the Indian healthcare system is fully equipped to offer world-class treatments.

"Some of the best doctors in the world are Indians. In this context, inviting doctors from abroad for procedures that can be effectively and safely performed here by highly skilled surgeons may not be necessary," opines Dr. Mehta.

Recently, Dr. Mehta became the first surgeon in the West Zone of India to implant the advanced BPK-S Ceramic Knee from Peter Brehm, Germany. This ceramic knee is recognised for its outstanding properties such as minimal polywear and high resistance to infection, making it a breakthrough in orthopaedic implant technology.

Moreover, he is also the first surgeon in the Asia Pacific region to use the Attune All Poly knee implant, leading orthopaedic advancements in India.

Operating four state-of-the-art hospitals in India, Marengo Asia Hospitals boasts a total capacity of 1,500 beds, supported by a team of 600 highly proficient doctors. The group serves patients from over 50 countries, including the UK, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, and is setting new benchmarks in the healthcare segment.

