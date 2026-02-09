VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 9: For thousands of people living with chronic hip, knee, or shoulder pain, the idea of walking freely often feels like a distant dream. But in Surat, that dream is becoming a daily reality at Marina Grand Hospital -- not with fanfare, but through quiet, consistent, and deeply human breakthroughs. Leading this change is Dr. Ashok Suryavanshi, a grounded yet determined orthopaedic surgeon whose gentle demeanour contrasts with the magnitude of his work: over 5,100 successful robotic surgeries in just six years.

Marina Grand Hospital holds a national milestone -- India's first centre to perform robot-assisted hip and uni-compartment knee surgeries. But inside its walls, this achievement feels less like a record and more like a responsibility. Here, every surgery, every recovery, and every patient becomes a story worth telling.

Where the 3P Philosophy Comes Alive: Precision, Perfection & Personalised Care

At the heart of Marina Grand Hospital lies a simple belief -- technology should bend itself around people, not the other way around.

This is where the hospital's 3P concept steps in:

Precision

The ROSA robotic system works with millimetre-level accuracy, acting as a natural extension of the surgeon's hands. It allows Dr. Suryavanshi to see and correct even the tiniest deviations in alignment -- ensuring the joint feels as natural as it should.

Perfection

Perfection here is not about machines; it is about outcomes. Smaller incisions, minimal blood loss, reduced infection risk, faster mobility -- all of these translate into a surgery experience that feels seamless and a recovery that feels reassuringly swift.

Personalised

"Technology gives precision, but it is the patient who gives purpose," Dr. Suryavanshi often says.Every surgery is planned around the patient's lifestyle, body structure, comfort level, and long-term mobility -- a level of personalisation that makes recovery more natural and sustainable.

The hospital is also India's exclusive centre equipped with the HANA MIZUHO OSI Orthopaedic Table used for the advanced Direct Anterior Approach hip replacement. This technique mirrors the body's own natural movement, allowing the leg to move freely during surgery and giving surgeons real-time imaging -- ensuring alignment, comfort, and longevity.

Stories That Stay With You

The corridors of Marina Grand Hospital carry stories that remind us why innovation matters.

- Kalpanaben Shah, from Mumbai, arrived with intense hip pain that made every step feel impossible. One months after her robotic hip replacement, she walks 3-4 km a day. "The pain that had taken over my life is gone," she says, her smile now effortless.

- BharatibenSaveliya had lost sensation in her legs. Even walking a few steps was a struggle. Within 15 days of her robotic knee surgeries, she took her first confident steps. "It feels like getting my life back," she shares.

- Kiritbhai Shah, once troubled by severe pain in both legs, now walks several kilometres without discomfort and often jokes that he could "run if needed."

- Devenbhai J. Rambhai Patel came in dependent on others for the simplest movements. Today, he walks independently -- calling his surgery "a turning point" in his life.

These are not just medical recoveries; they are small celebrations of life, dignity, and renewed independence.

Where Precision Becomes Personal

At Marina Grand Hospital, robotic surgery is more than advanced technology -- it is a promise. A promise that pain can end, mobility can return, and life can feel full again. Under the guidance of Dr. Ashok Suryavanshi, Precision, Perfection & Personalised care come together to create a healthcare experience rooted in compassion as much as science.

