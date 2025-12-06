VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 6: In today's rapidly evolving business landscape--where AI disruption, digital acceleration, and global expansion define competitive advantage--one leader is delivering the clarity and direction organizations urgently need: Dr. Narendra Tomar, the visionary Founder & Managing Director of Marshall Ridge Consulting Ltd (UK).

With over 20 years of global experience across consulting, strategy, technology, and CXO advisory, Dr. Tomar is reshaping how companies build capability, scale operations, and adopt AI-driven models. His firm operates with a powerful philosophy: Perspective | Precision | Performance.

A Mission to Build Future-Ready Companies

Founded in the United Kingdom, Marshall Ridge Consulting Ltd is built to help enterprises achieve excellence through specialized expertise in:

* Global Capability Center (GCC) Advisory

* Digital Transformation & Technology Modernization

* AI Strategy & Responsible AI Adoption

* Leadership Hiring & CXO Advisory

* M&A Support & Operating Model Redesign

The firm's mission is clear -- to create a future-ready, AI-enabled consulting ecosystem that delivers real results, not just boardroom presentations. Dr. Tomar believes in blending strategic thinking with technology, leadership, and execution excellence to help organizations scale efficiently, ethically, and globally.

A Leader Shaped by Two Decades of Transformation

Dr. Narendra Tomar's professional journey spans leading consulting firms, large-scale digital transformation mandates, and senior enterprise roles across the UK, India, and the Middle East. His experience across BFSI, Retail, Consumer Goods, and Technology has given him deep insight into the complexities organizations face during transformation.

A defining realization shaped his entrepreneurial path:

Companies don't need traditional consultants--they need strategic partners who deliver clarity, speed, and measurable outcomes.

This belief led to the creation of Marshall Ridge Consulting, a firm designed to provide senior-level expertise without the limitations and inefficiencies of legacy consulting models.

Overcoming Challenges to Build a Global Brand

Building an international consulting company from scratch--without external funding--was far from easy. The journey demanded resilience in overcoming challenges such as:

* Managing client portfolios across the UK, India, and the GCC

* Establishing credibility as a first-generation founder

* Competing with established global consulting powerhouses

* Delivering seamlessly across multiple verticals

* Breaking biases and earning trust in new markets

Despite these obstacles, Marshall Ridge Consulting rapidly emerged as a dependable partner for GCCs, large enterprises, global conglomerates, and scaling startups.

Achievements That Reflect Influence and Impact

Today, Dr. Tomar is widely recognized across the international consulting and digital transformation landscape for his strategic expertise, leadership, and industry-shaping insights.

His key achievements include:

* Founder & Managing Director - Marshall Ridge Consulting Ltd (UK)

* Advisor to Fortune 500 companies, GCCs & global conglomerates

* Led major transformation programs across industries

* Author of Digital Renaissance and The Life Capitalist

* Speaker & Advisor in global GCC & AI transformation forums

* Certified Independent Director (IICA)

* Global CXO Certification - CXO Hive

* Honorary Doctorate (WHRPC)

His work continues to guide CEOs, CTOs, CHROs, and transformation leaders around the world.

The Road Ahead: Building the Next Generation of Consulting

Dr. Tomar's long-term vision is to position Marshall Ridge Consulting as a top global strategy and transformation powerhouse specializing in GCC setup, AI adoption, and organizational scaling.

Upcoming ambitions include:

* Expansion across the Middle East, Europe, and the United States

* Developing CXO Factory, a leadership excellence community for next-generation CXOs

* Driving adoption of ethical and responsible AI

* Designing faster, scalable, future-ready operating models

* Establishing MRC as a global benchmark for clarity, precision, and performance

A Global Firm with a Strong UK Presence

Marshall Ridge Consulting Ltd (UK)

17 Office, 27-37 Station Road, Hayes, UB3 4DX, England

UK Office: +44 20 3432 2011 Official Links: Website: www.marshallridgeconsulting.com LinkedIn Page: linkedin.com/company/marshallridgeconsulting

A Consulting Partner Built for the Future

In a world defined by AI, automation, and global talent ecosystems, Marshall Ridge Consulting stands out for delivering true transformation, rapid execution, and measurable outcomes.

Under the leadership of Dr. Narendra Tomar, the firm is redefining what it means to be a modern consulting partner--one that combines intelligence, integrity, and innovation to shape the future of global business.

