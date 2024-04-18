VMPL

Chicago [US]/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18: MathCo®, a global leader in Enterprise AI and analytics, proudly announces its designation as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data and AI. This recognition underscores the company's capability to help its clients manage their data across multiple systems and build powerful analytics and AI solutions, leveraging Microsoft Technologies.

The Microsoft Solutions Partner designation is awarded following a comprehensive evaluation process across three critical categories: performance, measured by the acquisition of net new customers, commitment to skilling and certifications on Microsoft Cloud and AI, and customer success. Becoming a Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure) gives customers a way to identify a partner who has the commitment to training and accreditation and has delivered solutions that lead to customer success.

Aditya Kumbakonam, Cofounder and COO at MathCo, said "As our customers' needs evolve at a rapid pace, we, as their trusted Enterprise AI partners, must stay ahead of the curve by continuously upskilling ourselves and delivering the highest caliber of solutions. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data and AI, we not only expand our potential to deliver exceptional AI solutions to our clients but also provide an opportunity for our talented team to enhance their skills through certifications in various domains."

Anuj Krishna, Cofounder and President - Technology and Growth at MathCo, said, "MathCo is committed to expanding its diverse capabilities on Azure to meet the ever-growing demand for cloud solutions. We are excited to continue our journey of innovation on Microsoft AI Cloud, with our strategic roadmap encompassing a holistic approach to solutions. This includes migration, modernization, pipeline construction, and optimizing data consumption, using the capabilities of advanced Microsoft tools and platforms."

With a longstanding partnership with Microsoft spanning over three years, MathCo has consistently showcased its expertise and innovative capabilities. Utilizing the Azure cloud platform for efficient deployment and management, the company introduced its cutting-edge CPG Marketing Mix Planner and a self-serve tool for demand forecasting on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Building on this, MathCo is gearing up to unveil more applications on this platform in the near future.

Founded in 2016, MathCo builds custom AI and Advanced Analytics solutions focused on enterprise problem solving through its innovative hybrid model. With a commitment to transparency and ownership, MathCo transfers ownership of intellectual property to its clients, allowing them to scale their proprietary applications efficiently without ever compromising on data security.

About MathCo:

TheMathCompany or MathCo® is a global Enterprise AI and Analytics company, trusted for data-driven decision making by some of the largest organizations across industries. Founded in 2016, MathCo builds custom data products through its innovative hybrid model and transfers the ownership of intellectual properties to its clients. NucliOS, MathCo's proprietary platform with pre-built workflows and reusable plug-and-play modules, enables the vision of connected intelligence at a lower TCO. MathCo's full-stack team provides a holistic range of services spanning strategy, advanced analytics, data engineering and governance, MLOps, GenAI, data visualization, and adoption advisory services. MathCo's numerous accolades include recognitions in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for D&A Providers, Everest Group's Peak Matrix Assessment, and being listed as a Great Place to Work. To know more about how MathCo supports organizations to own and activate intelligence, click here.

