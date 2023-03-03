New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Max Life" / "Company") today announced its partnership with Mumbai Indians women's team. Max Life will serve as the official life insurance partner for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 and the men's team at the upcoming Indian Premier League season (IPL).

With sporting extravaganzas like the Women's FIH Hockey Nations Cup and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, audience interest is on the rise in women's sports. A recent report by YouGov stated that among urban Indian sports fans, almost an equal proportion of men and women sports fans prefer women's sports over men's (51 per cent females, 49 per cent males). Max Life has a long association with cricket and cricketers that have championed its brand philosophy of "You are the Difference" - driving importance of long-term financial protection among the urban milieu.

Also Read | Artificial Intelligence Race: After ChatGPT, Microsoft Introduces Kosmos-1, a New AI Model That Responds to Visual Cues.

The findings of Max Life's recent survey, India Protection Quotient (IPQ) 5.0 conducted in association with KANTAR, echoed the sentiment revealing that while women have made giant strides in financial protection and security, there is still a need to address the gap in financial awareness. As per this year's IPQ 5.0 findings, the Knowledge Index of women stood at 51, while men continued to lead with 60 points - highlighting the need for targeted efforts to bridge the disparity and foster inclusivity.

Commenting on the association, Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance said, "We are thrilled to be associated with Mumbai Indians as their official life insurance partner for the upcoming season of IPL and also hugely proud to support the historic moment as India inaugurates the game-changing Women's Premier League this year. As a brand, we are committed to strengthening diversity, equity and inclusion in society, and this partnership is an ode to that vision. Max Life believes in the message 'Khelo Front Foot Pe' and as women cricketers revolutionize sports in this country, we hope our message to the audience finds greater resonance and highlights the importance of financial protection."

Also Read | NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 Astronauts Safely Arrive at International Space Station After Delay.

Commenting on the partnership, Mumbai Indians spokesperson, said, "We are happy to associate with Max Life Insurance, one of the leading insurance providers, as our official life insurance partner. The family of MI teams gives us the opportunity to look at a wider pool of partners that we can engage with, and we are glad that we can offer Max Life Insurance a platform that they can leverage, to reach out to, across demographics."

Recently Max Life announced the captain of men's Indian Cricket team, Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh as its brand ambassadors. The power couple are firm believers in being equal participants in making decisions to protect the financial future of their family and through their collaboration, aim to emphasize the importance of early financial planning - especially among the young consumers.

www.maxlifeinsurance.com Max Life Insurance Company Limited is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank Limited. Max Financial Services Ltd. is a part of Max Group. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through its multi-channel distribution including agency and third-party distribution partners.

Max Life has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per public disclosures and annual audited financials for FY2021-22, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 22,414 crore.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com.

www.mumbaiindians.com Mumbai Indians owned by Reliance Industries Limited runs the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the recent expansion of #OneFamily, MI has four T20 teams across three countries, with MI Emirates in UAE's International League T20, and MI Cape Town in South Africa's SA20 making their respective debuts in 2023 and the Mumbai team in the Women's Premier League in India, set to begin in March 2023.

Over the last 16 years, Mumbai Indians has emerged as the most consistent cricket franchise maintaining its Number Uno position with seven titles, which includes a record 5 trophies in IPL and two Champions League T20 titles. Brand Finance, a global brand valuation agency recently accorded AA brand strength rating to Mumbai Indians and has valued Mumbai Indians at double its brand value with a 99 per cent growth since 2009.

MI has a strong digital presence with over 31 million fans - the much-loved #MIPaltan - from across the world. High stakeholders' trust, brand investment, fan engagement, and performance make MI a brand that adds immense value to the global cricketing ecosystem.

Follow us on: Mumbai Indians

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

[1] www.livemint.com/sports/news/urban-indians-prefer-watching-women-s-sports-over-mens-11655712974309.html

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)