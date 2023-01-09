Mazaplay has been chosen as the 2023 Royal Challengers Trophy's powered by Sponsor

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI/PNN): The Royal Challengers Trophy competition, which will start on January 9, 2023, will feature four teams. This T20 tournament, featuring four excellent teams, appears to be very captivating.

Four teams of cricket players will fight for the Royal Challengers Trophy, which is powered by mazaplay.net. The Bareilly Panther, Garhwal Hill's, Kumau Tiger's, and Kashi King's cricket teams are among the Four.

Also Read | After Regaining the 2022 FIFA World Cup Crown in Qatar, Argentina Would Be Aiming to Do an … – Latest Tweet by Odisha Sports.

Divya Future Sports and Sumit Events are in charge of organizing this competition.

Every game will be broadcast live and exclusively on 1Sports.

Also Read | When is Australian Open 2023? Know Schedule, Start Date and Timings of the Tennis Matches in IST Along with Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details.

Match Fixtures

Jan 9 - Bareilly Panthers Vs Garhwal Hill's

Jan 10 - Kumau Tiger's Vs Kashi Kings

Jan 11 - Garhwal Hill's Vs Kumau Tiger's

Jan 12 - Kashi King's Vs Bareilly Panthers

Jan 13 - Bareily Panthers Vs Kumau Tiger's

Jan 15 - Kashi King's Garhwal Hill's

Final will be played on Jan 16, 2023.

Now let's discuss about mazaplay.net, an online sports news source that offers you the most noteworthy and latest sports news. It is a must-visit site for information on sports including kabaddi, football features, cricket news, rankings, and more!

The most recent news from the world of sports is available on mazaplay.net. The top news and athletic events from across the world are also published there. You may totally immerse yourself in the amazing world of sports with the help of Mazaplay, in addition to just partially immersing yourself in it.

You can find anything sports-related on mazaplay.net.

Recently mazaplay.net was announced as the title sponsor of Lanka Premier League 2022. The Desert Cup T20I Series, which got underway on November 14 2022, was also sponsored by Mazaplay.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)