Sabarkantha (Gujarat) [India], June 6: Marking a significant milestone in its sustainability journey, McCain Foods India today announced the launch of its first Regenerative Agriculture Demonstration Farm in Hajipur village, Himmatnagar Taluka, in the district of Sabarkantha, Gujarat. The launch coincides with World Environment Day, underscoring McCain's commitment to climate-smart agriculture and long-term resilience in farming.

This initiative is part of McCain's global pledge to implement regenerative agricultural practices across 100% of its grower network by 2030. The demonstration farm aims to serve as a living showcase--bringing together innovation, local relevance, and practical implementation to support farmers in transitioning to regenerative practices.

Why this farm matters:

The farm will demonstrate key principles of regenerative agriculture, including:

* Cover cropping and crop rotation to enhance biodiversity and soil structure* Reduced chemical usage to encourage natural ecosystem balance* Improved water use efficiency through precision practices* Soil health enhancement for long-term agricultural productivity

By offering a hands-on, locally contextual model, the farm will act as a learning and innovation hub for farmers, McCain teams, agri-experts, and partners. Sabarkantha was selected as the site due to its prominence as one of McCain's key growing regions, supported by a strong base of engaged farmers and favorable agro-climatic conditions.

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Mainak Dhar, Managing Director, McCain Foods India, said: "This Demonstration Farm reflects McCain's deep commitment to advancing regenerative agriculture in India--not just as a concept, but as a practical and scalable reality. As a company rooted in agriculture, we take pride in leading by example. Through this initiative, we aim to build conviction on the ground, enabling farmers to adopt practices that restore soil health, conserve resources, and strengthen resilience over time." With this farm, McCain strengthens its position as a leader in sustainable agriculture in India--offering not only a proof point but a pathway for transition, collaboration, and impact. The farm will continue to evolve as a space for co-creation, experimentation, and shared learning--anchored in the belief that the future of farming must be regenerative.

