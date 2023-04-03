New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Global fast-food chain McDonald's is temporarily closing its US offices as it prepares to inform corporate employees about its layoffs as part of its restructuring, Reuters reported citing a Wall Street Journal report.

The report said the closure will happen this week.

Also Read | WATCH | LIVE from Parliament –

Question Hour in Lok Sabha

….

In an internal email last week to US employees and some international staff, according to the report, were asked to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually. It is unclear how many employees will be laid off.

"During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the US-based company is reported to have said in the mail viewed.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 'Better Late Than Never', Erode Farmer Gets Vasectomy Done After Fathering 13 Children.

The fast-food chain, as per the report, in January said that it would review corporate staffing levels as part of an updated business strategy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)