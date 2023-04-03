Chennai, April 3: The health department officials, the Village Administrative Officer (VAO), and local police finally succeeded in convincing a 46-year-old farmer to undergo a vasectomy in Erode. The man in question has fathered 13 children, including eight sons and five daughters. The man underwent vasectomy surgery on Sunday morning and was discharged on the same night. Tamil Nadu Health Department To Conduct Raids To Curb Prenatal Sex Determination.

According to a report published by the Times of India, Chinna Madaiyan from Onnakarai village in Bargur hills and his wife Shanthi (45) said no to family planning over religious dogma. Shanthi gave birth to her 13th child, a baby boy, on Wednesday at a Primary Health Centre in Chinnathambipalayam. Following this, a team of health officials led by Anthiyur block medical officer Dr. Sakthi Krishnan, visited the house of Madaiyan. They convinced the man for about four days before he agreed to a vasectomy. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Slips From Second-Floor Terrace While Talking With Husband, Falls To Death in Thirumullaivoyal.

“Shanthi was anemic after the delivery. She would die if she gave birth to another baby. Therefore, the officials persuaded and convinced him to undergo vasectomy at Anthiyur Government Hospital,” Dr. Krishnan said. The health department officials provided the family with food and rations required for five days at their own expense. The man agreed after he was made aware of his wife's poor health condition.

