New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/Mediawire): CBSE Datesheet, Time Table Class 10 and class 12 for MCQs Based Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 is expected in a week's time.

Only a few weeks are left for the MCQ Based Term 1 Board Exams for Class 10 and class 12. Students are putting the final touches on their preparation to score the maximum possible marks. Those students who had commenced their preparation in a timely manner are relaxed and confident.

However, if you have not been able to devote the right time for your preparation, with Term 1 Boards CBSE Datesheet for Classes 10 & 12 round the corner, use the below tips to bring your exam preparation strategy back on track.

1. How To Make A Last Time Impact-Oriented Study Plan?

With only a limited number of days left for the examination, every day is crucial. You need to be aware and cognizant of the time left and how to finish the syllabus within the stipulated time. You also need to accommodate time for revision, practice time with MCQ databank, and revising difficult topics.

That is why it is of supreme importance that you should draw up a study plan. A study plan will give you visibility into how much time you have left for syllabus completion and revision.

2. An Easy Way To Start With High-Weightage Chapters and Important Topics

With only a few weeks to go, students now need to pivot towards an exam-oriented strategy. It is extremely critical that students understand the unit-wise weightage for each topic. It will ensure that students give more time and focus to those topics which have more weightage in the exam. Prepare well for the topics which have higher weightage in the examinations as there is more probability of their appearing in the examination. Topics with low weightage are also important but in terms of preparation hierarchy, do prioritize the higher weight topics first.

3. Additional Sample Papers Released For Term 1 Boards! Why It's A Score Booster Update?

4. Prioritizing Topics: How To Accomplish?

With limited time left and multiple things lined up, students need to optimize their study plans. For this, once they have identified the unit-wise weightage, they can start with the simple topics first. For maximum coverage, they need to study multiple subjects in a day. Create a cadence of studying easy subjects with difficult subjects to reduce monotony and retain interest.

5. Don't Skip NCERT, Exemplar, PYQs For MCQs Term 1 Boards!

There are quite a number of misconceptions about an MCQ-based examination - that it is easier or that you don't need to cover the full syllabus or be conversant with the theory. All of these are misleading facts. MCQ examinations are as rigorous as any other type and need you to cover the full syllabus to attempt the maximum number of questions. MCQs Questions For Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 are likely to be reframed from NCERT, Exemplars. So, we need to include these study resources for MCQs Based CBSE Class 10 & 12 Term 1 Board Exams Preparation.

To cover the full syllabus, it is essential that you comprehensively study from the NCERT textbooks. This will ensure that you do not leave out any important topic.

6. Transcribe Your Notes into Short; Memorize All Definitions, Formulas

For securing high scores in Term 1 examinations, students need to be fully conversant with formulae, reactions, and quick tips. To enable them top-of-mind recall for all this, it is important that students take notes and create a handy reference for all formulae, reactions, important steps in their handy reference notes. Write down all the formulas, definitions in a big chart paper for each subject in a chapter-wise format. Apply them in problems. It would help in remembering them.

7. Maintain a log of your mistakes; Speed, and Accuracy

Learning from your mistakes is one thing. Putting what you have learned into practice is another key prospect. It's critical as CBSE Term 1 Board Exam is MCQs based. Herein, you can't repeat mistakes like the theoretical exam.

This time, the entire question paper will be MCQ-based. Hence it is essential to know not only the subject but also the right answering strategies for MCQs. MCQs have a number of answering strategies such as elimination, best fit, most probable, and so on.

To crack an MCQ examination, to need to have both speed and accuracy. Students should practice self-assessment, sample papers as much as possible to improve speed and accuracy.

7. Time management & Proper Review

An MCQ examination is also a test of time management. Since this is the first time the board examinations will be fully based on the new MCQ pattern, students need to be familiar with how to manage their time during examinations effectively.

Let's say for Maths Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22, there would be 50 MCQs in Exams. The number of MCQs to attend is 40. So, the first thing to execute is to go through the entire exam paper for 7-10 minutes. Classify the questions into easy, tricky & difficult ones. So attempt the exam in ascending order as per the difficulty level. Beware that for every tricky question, there might be closely resembling options as answers. Therein, you need to deploy your logic, need to patiently solve and pick the correct answers.

Students have been advised to spend 1-2 min per MCQ for the Very Short Answer (VSA) questions. For stand-alone and case-based MCQs, students have been advised to spend around 2-3 minutes per MCQ. CBSE has also provided broad indicators for how much maximum time needs to be devoted per question type. Overall exam paper needs to be finished in 70 minutes so that at last, you get 10-15 minutes for the proper revision.

The OMR sheet should be filled at the end in 'revision time' to account for a last-minute change of mind and revisiting not answered questions.

8. Practice Smart, Not Hard

In an MCQ-based examination, you need both speed and accuracy. Cracking an MCQ-based examination requires you to be familiar with the question format and detect distractors (plausible but incorrect answers), work with an elimination strategy, and so on. Practicing daily with an MCQ-based question bank will ensure that you get enough opportunities to test your knowledge and application.

You need to be thoroughly prepared to answer every question type. MCQ-based questions can test both conceptual understanding and application. The revised assessment scheme has placed more importance on MCQs. Hence it is important that you practice increasing your problem-solving aptitude with MCQs.

9. Learn and analyze

If students are able to understand where they went wrong in answering a particular question, then it will help them to course correct. Chapter-wise Topic-wise Oswaal CBSE MCQs Question Banks Class 10 & 12 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 include Answers with Explanations, cognitive learning tools for quick learning & improving memorization. This detailed review of students' responses helps them self-correct and learn faster. You should also maintain a log of all your mistakes so that you are aware of where you are going wrong.

Conclusion: "I Hear I Forget, I Do I Remember, I Work Hard And Practice I Understand"

To ace the Term 1 examination, students should step up their preparation as only a few weeks are left now. Rigorous practice, practicing all question types, testing, learning, and analyzing are all strategies that can ensure that students score high in the examination.

