Faridabad (Haryana) [India], February 2: In a groundbreaking medical intervention, SSB Heart and Multispeciality Hospital, Faridabad, achieved a milestone by successfully performing a hybrid procedure for a Type A dissection of the entire aorta. This innovative approach, combining both traditional surgery and covered endovascular stenting, proved to be a life-saving solution for a critical case.

A patient from Ghaziabad arrived at SSB Hospital with severe chest pain, alarmingly high blood pressure, and acute kidney failure. The diagnosis revealed a Type A dissection of the entire aorta, a condition with potentially fatal consequences. Managing such a case presented a unique challenge -- neither a comprehensive surgical approach for the entire aorta nor endovascular-covered stenting throughout the thoracic aorta was feasible. The latter could obstruct blood supply to the brain and both arm arteries.

In a collaborative effort, Dr. Sudeep Singh Sidhu (Chief Cardiac Surgeon- Cardiac Surgery), a distinguished heart surgeon, and Dr. S. S. Bansal (Chairman and Managing Director SSB Hospital), a renowned cardiologist, devised an innovative solution: the Hybrid Procedure. The strategy involved a sequential approach where Dr. Sidhu initiated the debranching surgery, surgically connecting the brain and arm arteries to the ascending aorta before the dissection entry point. Following this, Dr. S. S. Bansal executed the endovascular-covered stenting of the aorta, effectively sealing the dissection.

Both phases of this intricate procedure were executed with precision and success, marking a significant achievement in the medical world. The patient demonstrated remarkable recovery post the dual procedures, showcasing the effectiveness of the Hybrid Procedure in addressing complex aortic dissections.

It's noteworthy that only a handful of medical institutions globally undertake such intricate and challenging procedures, placing SSB Heart and Multispeciality Hospital, Faridabad, in the vanguard of medical innovation and patient care. This success not only underscores the hospital's commitment to excellence but also positions it as a center for cutting-edge medical interventions in critical cases. The medical fraternity looks upon this achievement as a beacon of hope for addressing complex cardiovascular conditions, pushing the boundaries of what was once deemed impossible.

