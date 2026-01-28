India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], January 28: Meducination.com, a leading online medical education platform from the EdTech firm Renaissance eServices, in collaboration with Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, has announced the launch of a Clinical Observership Program aimed at providing structured, high-quality clinical exposure to medical graduates across India. The original MoU was signed at the British High Commission, New Delhi.

The program will be conducted across select Ujala Cygnus hospitals in North India, offering observership opportunities in key specialties such as Cardiology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Pediatrics and Radiology. Designed specifically for medical graduates, the initiative allows participants to observe real-world clinical workflows, patient management practices and multidisciplinary care delivery under experienced clinicians.

In addition to on-ground hospital exposure, the observership program integrates academic discussions, mentorship interactions and curated digital learning content from NHS Health Education England, offering participants a global perspective on clinical standards and best practices.

Key Program Benefits

- Structured clinical observership in NABH-accredited hospital settings

- Exposure to real-time patient care, diagnostics, and treatment protocols

- Interaction and mentorship from senior consultants and specialists

- Enhanced clinical understanding without procedural liability

- Strong value addition for residency applications, licensing pathways, and further training

- Career guidance and professional networking opportunities

- Online digital learning content from NHS Health Education England

The collaboration reflects a shared vision between Meducination and Ujala Cygnus to bridge the gap between medical education and clinical practice--particularly for graduates transitioning into residency, international licensing exams, or advanced training.

Founders' Bytes

Mr. Shabd Mishra, Founder & CEO, Renaissance eServices, said:

"Medical graduates often struggle to gain structured clinical exposure after completing their degree. Through this observership program, we leverage our long standing association with NHS Health Education England and are creating meaningful learning opportunities that combine real hospital environments with global academic standards. Our partnership with Ujala Cygnus ensures that learners gain practical insights that genuinely prepare them for the next phase of their careers."

Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Founder-Director, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, added:

"At Ujala Cygnus, education and patient care go hand in hand. By opening our hospitals as learning environments, we are supporting the development of future doctors while reinforcing our commitment to quality, ethical and compassionate healthcare. This collaboration with Meducination is a step toward building a stronger, more practice-ready medical workforce."

Dr. Vandana Chawla, Vice President Academic & Research, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, added:

"Ujala Cygnus & Meducination clinical observerships are not merely about watching procedures; they are about understanding how healthcare systems work in reality, how clinicians think, collaborate, and respond to patient needs. This exposure is critical in shaping competent, confident, and compassionate healthcare professionals."

The Clinical Observership Program is now open for applications and is expected to benefit both Indian and international medical graduates seeking exposure to Indian healthcare systems and global clinical practices. Please visit https://meducination.com for more details.

