NewsVoir

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 24: Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital, Madurai, has set a new benchmark as India's greenest hospital, earning the prestigious LEED Platinum Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). It is the first healthcare institution in the country to receive this global recognition for excellence in energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025: Indian Railways Gears Up for Safe, Comfortable Return Journey of Passengers After Chhath Festivities.

LEED, which stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is a green building certification system developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Buildings can achieve one of four certification levels: Certified, Silver, Gold, or Platinum. The LEED Platinum distinction is the highest rating for sustainable design and operations globally, awarded to buildings scoring 80 points or more (Certified: 40-49 points, Silver: 50-59 points, Gold: 60-79 points).

Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital scored 83 points under LEED v4 Healthcare, demonstrating outstanding performance in energy and water efficiency, sustainable material use, waste management, and creating a healthy indoor environment for both patients and caregivers.

Also Read | US Coast Guard Base Security Breach: Guards Open Fire on U-Haul Truck After Driver Tries To Enter at California Base (Watch Video).

Congratulating the hospital on this achievement, Thiru Maa. Subramanian, Hon'ble Health Minister of Tamil Nadu, said, "This is not only a badge of honour for the state but also a proud moment for the entire nation. It demonstrates that a healthcare institution from our state can stand shoulder to shoulder with global leaders, setting benchmarks in sustainability, innovation, and excellence. I am very happy that with this certification, Madurai joins an elite league of hospitals worldwide - including those in the USA, Spain, Turkey, Taiwan, and Saudi Arabia that have achieved LEED Platinum recognition. This milestone was made possible under the visionary leadership of Dr. S. Gurushankar, whose pioneering efforts have placed Tamil Nadu at the forefront of green healthcare."

In his comments, Dr. S. Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Centre said, "Green building practices are more important than ever due to rising energy demands and environmental challenges. For hospitals, they ensure sustainable, energy-efficient facilities that support patient well-being. LEED-certified designs reduce energy and water consumption, improve indoor air quality, and create comfortable environments that aid recovery and staff performance. This achievement reflects the dedication of architects, engineers, doctors, nurses, and staff, and shows that Tamil Nadu's healthcare infrastructure can meet global standards. Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital, Madurai, now stands as a symbol of excellence, inspiring future healthcare projects across the state and nation."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)