New Delhi [India], January 25: The Mera Dhaga, Mera Tiranga, Mera Desh campaign, an initiative by the Flag Foundation of India, was launched on October 31, 2024, in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary and National Unity Day. The campaign commemorates Patel's vision of a unified India and celebrates 75 years of Indian Republic.

The campaign invited citizens from every corner of the nation to contribute threads, weaving their pride and patriotism into a monumental Tricolour -- a living emblem of India's Unity in Diversity. With the vision of promoting national pride, educating citizens about the Tiranga's significance, and fostering collective participation, this initiative created a platform for millions to unite under the national flag.

Reflecting on the campaign's ethos, Naveen Jindal, President of the Flag Foundation of India, remarked, "The Indian national flag is more than just a symbol; it is the very essence of who we are as a nation. Every thread woven into the fabric of the Tiranga carries the legacy of our ancestors, the skills of artisans, and the spirit of countless generations who have contributed to the making of India."

The campaign began with an extensive outreach programme, both online and offline. Using social media to amplify the campaign's message, the Flag Foundation of India also leveraged offline events such as the Kurukshetra Geeta Mahotsav, which served as touchpoints for direct engagement with citizens who wished to contribute to the dhaga collection drive. By 25 December 2024, the campaign had received heartfelt contributions from across the country.

The threads were then transformed into yarn at a cutting-edge textile recycling facility in Panipat. Each thread underwent meticulous processing, blending tradition with innovation to create 20 kilograms of unified yarn. This yarn was woven into the Tiranga by master weavers, who infused it with the artistry of India's diverse textile traditions including the Sambalpuri, Maheshwari, and Pochampalli ikat weaves.

Shallu Jindal, Vice President of the Flag Foundation of India, highlighted the campaign's transformative impact, stating, "The journey from thread to flag was not just about weaving fabric; it was about weaving stories--stories of resilience, heritage, and togetherness. Every thread carries the essence of our community, traditions, and our commitment to the ideals that the Tiranga represents."

The Mera Dhaga, Mera Tiranga, Mera Desh campaign culminated in the creation of a monumental 12 x 8 ft Indian Tricolour, symbolising national unity. This newly created National Flag, which embodies the resilience, unity, and rich traditions of India, was presented to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. The honour of presenting the flag to the President signifies the importance and national significance of the campaign and the flag itself. The flag will be hoisted by the President on an official occasion, marking a moment of national pride and celebration.

"It is our hope that this Tiranga crafted with love and dedication, flies higher than ever before, inspiring all Indians to embrace its values and ideals." said Mr Naveen Jindal, President of the Flag Foundation of India.

