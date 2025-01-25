Adoor, January 25: The recent sexual assault cases in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district have revealed deeply disturbing patterns of systemic abuse against minors. In an incident in Adoor, a 17-year-old plus-one student disclosed a harrowing experience of rape and sexual abuse that began when she was in seventh grade. The prolonged trauma forced her to skip classes and pushed her into depression, highlighting the severe psychological impact of such crimes.

During a school counselling session, the survivor courageously shared her ordeal, prompting Childline and Adoor police to take immediate action. Four adults have been arrested, with four more suspects still at large. The police are conducting thorough investigations to uncover the full extent of the abuse. ‘No Mercy Should Be Shown’: Kerala Court Sentences ‘Tuition’ Teacher to 111 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Class 11 Student.

Police said that all the accused in the case are adults. The police are questioning the arrested persons to gather more details about the case. The cops have learnt that the survivor was subjected to sexual abuse for the past two years. She reportedly slipped into depression and stayed off classes, prompting teachers to make her sit for a counselling session. Kerala: 18-Year-Old Girl Claims Being Subjected To Rape Multiple Times Since 16, Over 60 People Involved; 6 Arrested.

Child welfare committee, Pathanamthitta office-bearers said that the survivor had undergone counselling sessions. The police have yet to divulge details of the people who have been arrested in the case.

This case follows the equally shocking Elavumthitta incident, where a Dalit minor was sexually assaulted by 59 individuals over five years. In that case, 56 accused were arrested, with two fleeing abroad and seven minors implicated. The Special Investigation Team registered 31 cases, with the investigation triggered by the survivor's confession to a community counsellor.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

