Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21(ANI/PNN): Bollywood sensation Khushboo Khan and Nishant Malkhani much-awaited international music video titled "Meri Bandi" poster has been unveiled and is creating immense buzz.

Their fans and followers can't stop gushing over the poster. It is super chic and eye-catching.

This soon-to-be-released music video revolves around a love theme, and you can see Khushboo donning a sizzling red outfit in the poster. She indeed looks ravishing!

It is produced by Waseem Amrohi and Shahzeb Azad, the singer is Goldie, the director is Ramji Gulati, and the casting is by DS Creations.

Khushboo Khan and Nishant Malkhani make a striking duo. Both of them look dapper in the poster, wearing vibrant western ensembles and posing alongside effortlessly against the backdrop of Dubai's skyscrapers.

The latest poster shows that this music video is going to be extravagant and will be released on the Dubai-based Youtube channel " Brown Pitch".

The excitement level among fans has indeed increased after seeing the poster.

How excited are you?

