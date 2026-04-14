BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: iPrudent (formerly Prudent Asset India Pvt Ltd), one of India's leading mutual fund distribution and wealth management firms, today announced a significant expansion of the leadership team for its flagship mutual fund investment platform, MF Bharat. The move marks a key milestone in the company's journey to build a scalable, research-driven, and truly inclusive investing ecosystem for India.

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MF Bharat is built on a strong belief that mutual funds remain one of the most disciplined and structured vehicles for long-term wealth creation. By combining professional fund management, disciplined investing principles, and the power of compounding, the platform aims to enable every Indian to participate meaningfully in India's growth story- irrespective of geography, income level, or investment experience.

Despite India's rapid financial growth, participation in mutual funds remains concentrated. MF Bharat is designed to bridge this gap by extending access and awareness beyond traditional investor segments, reaching individuals in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well as first-time investors across all walks of life.

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Strengthened Leadership Team

Sunil Gupta - Managing Director & CEO, MF Bharat

With over 24+ years of experience in financial services, mutual fund distribution, and wealth management, he has been instrumental in building Prudent Asset into one of India's leading advisory-led distribution platforms. He has led large-scale business expansion, client acquisition strategies, and the development of investor-first financial ecosystems across India. His focus has consistently been on democratizing access to investing and building scalable wealth creation platforms.

Rajnish Mehan - Chief Business and Strategy Officer

With over 23+ years of experience in financial services, investment strategy, and wealth advisory, he has played a key role in strengthening Prudent Asset's research-driven approach and expanding its multi-branch distribution network. He has been central to building structured advisory frameworks, enhancing business strategy, and driving sustainable growth across client segments and geographies.

Sunil Subramaniam - Strategic Advisor

With over 40+ years of experience across banking, corporate finance, and asset management, he brings deep macroeconomic insight and institutional leadership. He has held senior roles at leading financial institutions, including long leadership stints in mutual fund management and banking operations. Under his stewardship at Sundaram Mutual Fund, he guided large-scale AUM growth and helped build strong investment frameworks across market cycles.

Ambareesh Baliga - Strategic Advisor

With over 35+ years of experience in capital markets and investment advisory, he is widely respected for his deep understanding of market cycles and investor behavior. He has been actively involved in equity research, portfolio strategy, and investor education across market segments. His insights will contribute significantly to strengthening MF Bharat's market perspective and investor outreach.

Puneet Gupta - Technology Advisor

With over 12+ years of experience in technology architecture and digital platform development, he specializes in building scalable, secure, and high-performance fintech systems. He has led multiple technology transformation initiatives focused on platform stability, user experience enhancement, and digital infrastructure design. At MF Bharat, he will drive the technology backbone and digital scalability of the platform.

Anurag Srivastava - Product Advisor

With over 6+ years of experience in product strategy and digital financial solutions, he has worked extensively on designing user-centric platforms that simplify investing journeys. His expertise lies in translating complex financial products into intuitive digital experiences, improving engagement, usability, and customer journey design across fintech ecosystems.

"This is a defining step in MF Bharat's journey. We are building a platform that goes beyond investing- it is about inclusion, education, and long-term wealth creation for every Indian," said Sunil Gupta, MD & CEO, MF Bharat.

"Our focus has always been to build a research-driven and scalable ecosystem that connects savings to structured investing. This strengthened leadership team brings together the right blend of experience, innovation, and execution capability to accelerate that vision," added Rajnish Mehan.

With this expanded leadership structure, MF Bharat is strongly positioned to scale its presence across India, deepen investor engagement, and drive financial inclusion in underserved markets. The platform continues to integrate technology, education, and expert insights to simplify investing and empower users at every stage of their financial journey.

This development reinforces MF Bharat's long-term vision of becoming a trusted, nationwide mutual fund investment platform, aligned with iPrudent's core philosophy of integrity, innovation, and intelligent investing.

For more information, visit: https://mfbharat.live/home

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