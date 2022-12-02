Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): As part of its evolution into a full-stack Omni-Channel, Healthcare services platform MFine in a joint venture with LifeCell Diagnostics, India's leading genetic testing services provider, today announced the expansion of its offline footprint with the opening of the 100th Patient Service Center (PSC).

The companies in July this year announced a joint venture LifeWell, including an $80Mn fundraise from OrbiMed Asia. The PSC has facilities for sample collection for blood tests along with assisted teleconsultations, booking for imaging/radiology tests at neighborhood centers and home delivery of medicines.

The company seeks to rapidly expand its network from already established 25+ MFine branded pathology labs and 100+ experience centers across 15+ cities to a network of 50+ labs and 500+ patient service centers across 30+ cities covering pathology, radiology, and genomics by March 2023. To execute on this the company shall support the organic building up of a nationwide lab network by also onboarding existing high quality radiology and pathology lab assets through a roll-up process. Towards that, the company has already completed the integration of Mumbai-based Health Solutions Pathology Private Limited.

With this rapid expansion, MFine will be providing a seamless omni-channel experience of consuming healthcare services. The high density network enables fast, accurate and high quality diagnostics services which can be availed from either at-home or at-center.

The company already launched their acute care diagnostics service MFine NOW wherein one can get blood samples collected from home within an hour of booking a test, and reports reach the patient and his/her doctor within 6 hours. MFine continues to be one app for all health needs of the users with seamless integration across Tele-consultations, diagnostic tests, Chronic condition care programs and e-pharmacy.

Mayur Abhaya, MD & CEO, LifeCell International Pvt.Ltd, said, "LifeCell Diagnostics, already a market leader in providing advanced genetic and genomic testing services for prenatal and newborns, has now expanded its menu to 3200+ tests spread across categories including infections, oncology, etc apart from routine investigations, through our network of NABL & CAP accredited labs. This collaboration with MFine will help expand easier and faster access to these tests."

Prasad Kompalli, Cofounder and CEO, MFine, said, "MFine is moving ahead towards our vision of on-demand healthcare services and bridging the experience gaps between digital and physical channels. We would continue to build the MFine platform with tools and services and offer integrated care delivery experience for our users. In this joint venture, we have brought together the complementary capabilities of teams building a vast network of state-of-the-art diagnostics centers and a market leading digital health platform. You will see us bring innovations and experiences of unprecedented quality and convenience in the coming days to both D2C and Corporate customers".

MFine is an AI-driven, on-demand healthcare platform that provides its users access to high quality integrated healthcare services and innovative health management tools & trackers. The ISO 27001 certified, health-tech platform partners with leading and trusted hospitals, specialist doctors,and diagnostic labs. MFine users can consult doctors from their preferred hospitals via chat or video to get prescriptions and/or routine care.

Users can also book routine lab tests, medicine delivery and access comprehensive care plans for managing chronic conditions. MFine was founded in December 2017 by Ashutosh Lawania and Prasad Kompalli who were later joined by Ajit Narayanan and Arjun Choudhary. For more details, please visit: https://www.mfine.co/.

Established in 2004 in Chennai, LifeCell is India's leading provider of human cell, genes and tissue based products and services for preventive and therapeutic purposes. It operates the country's largest registry of newborn stem cells with >60,000 qualifying cord blood units readily available for release to its member network when needed in transplants.

LifeCell also runs a national network of advanced genetic testing laboratories catering to 3,000+ hospitals across 130 cities, with primary focus on maternal and newborn health. Further, the recently setup transplants division at LifeCell offers innovative placental and umbilical cord derived stem cell and tissue based products for applications in advanced wound care and immunomodulation.

