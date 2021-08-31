New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/PNN): Milano held its annual Dealers' Meet on Friday, 20th August 2021 at Hilton, Al Habtoor City.

Even during the festivities of Onam, more than 200 dealers attended the event.

Also Read | Zerodha Tells Its Employees to Set 1-Year ‘Get Healthy’ Target, Announces Rs 10 Lakh and 1 Month Salary As Reward To Stay Fit.

Talking about the event Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman, Danube Group said, "We're really proud of being able to bring together the dealers in one place making it easier for the dealers to benefit from the experiences of each other. Milano as a brand feels extremely glad to have successfully achieved 20 percent annual average growth amid the pandemic."

He added, "With adversities and challenges come opportunities and we at Milano have grabbed it with both hands. At a time when our industry had largely limited their imports, we did not do so and have had sufficient stocks to meet all the requirements of the market. This year we have seen more business compared to the previous years combined and our dealers have been one of the key drivers of this growth."

Also Read | Chris Tucker Birthday Special: 10 Funny Quotes of the Actor From His Popular Rush Hour Movies.

Anis Sajan further added to this saying, "Despite the challenges posed by the supply chain disruptions & the resultant rising freights, we have not taken our foot off the gas and have covered ourselves till March 2022. We see the demand for our products to be strong and we don't want to play it on the back foot. Instead, we have used this as an opportunity to reach out to a more diverse set of customers and cater to their needs. This has translated into enquiries & orders not only from UAE & Middle East, but also from Africa, Asia and Europe. My vision is to make Milano a global brand and, Expo 2020 in Dubai this year will definitely serve as a great platform."

The event also saw the launch of the new catalogue which introduced a new range of sanitaryware, electricals, tiles, and hardware products joining the already deep & wide range of existing star products, some of the most advanced across the GCC.

Adel Sajan, MD, Danube Group who is also the man behind Danube Home, where one can find all the B2C products by Milano commented, "Milano has definitely made its mark in the bath and home solutions segment as we now have customers coming in and requesting specifically for Milano products. This is all a result of the consistent quality combined with the affordability of the products offered by Milano."

Agreeing with Adel Sajan, Rizwan Sajan, Chairman, Danube Group added, "The upcoming Expo 2020 will provide an array of opportunities for all the businesses in UAE and I am sure Milano too will grow multi-folds."

The brand also let in on a couple of impending announcements. Work is underway, in full swing, for Milano's exclusive showrooms in emirates of Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Among other factors, Milano considers its vast dealer network to be one of the main pillars of its business. In 2017, the brand pioneered the trend of celebrating the efforts and success of its top-performing dealers in the sanitary ware sector by taking them to Switzerland, followed by a trip to Italy by Cruise in the year 2018. However, the pandemic disrupted this streak but Milano is back with the scheme as travel has started to open up again people are now keen to travel after being unable to do so for nearly two years. This year the brand has announced a trip to the beautiful country of Georgia for the dealers who deliver outstanding numbers.

Milano, wholly-owned by Danube Group, originated in Italy. It boasts over 20 years of experience in the design, production, and distribution of sanitaryware, electrical products, tiles, water purifier and hardware in the global market. The brand is distributed in Africa, Europe, Asia, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, has around 50 showrooms in the Middle East, and more than 5000 distributors across the world. Milano is the ideal brand for personal projects as well as large-scale world-class projects.

For More information please check https://www.facebook.com/milanoitalysrl/videos/162186539374239/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)