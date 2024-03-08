BusinessWire India

Nasik (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: MilesWeb, in a bold move in the hosting industry, announces an exclusive "Free Trial" for dedicated servers. They have incorporated the true essence of 'complete control with a free trial' and invited new clients to immerse themselves in the world of top-notch hosting experiences.

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Suhana Khan or Ananya Panday – Whose Tarun Tahiliani Saree Did You Like?.

They offer the power and performance of their dedicated servers firsthand. This means users get the confidence to test a dedicated server's performance, security, and reliability even before purchasing it.

https://www.milesweb.in/hosting/dedicated-servers/free-trial

Also Read | International Women's Day 2024 Special: Over 15 All-Female Flights Operated by Air India and Air India Express, Says CEO Campbell Wilson.

Their free trial requires zero upfront investment; it's a risk-free opportunity. Users can explore the capabilities of the dedicated servers without any financial commitment or payment hassles.

Once the free trial of the dedicated server ends and the user continues with the services, MilesWeb will offer Rs. 2000 worth of credit to all new customers. This credit can be utilized to explore the dedicated server features and configurations, enhance the hosting experience, or offset future expenses.

This enticing Free Trial offer is exclusively available to new clients purchasing a dedicated server. Whether a startup or an established business, this offer is customized to suit various business needs.

Deepak Kori, executive director at MilesWeb said, "We understand choosing the right server can be a big decision. That's why we're offering a free trial for all new clients, giving them a fantastic opportunity to experience the performance of our dedicated servers."

Choose MilesWeb's Dedicated Servers

MilesWeb offers a diverse range of dedicated server plans to cater to any business need, big or small. Each dedicated server-free trial plan is equipped with:

Powerful Processors: They offer the choice between cutting-edge Intel and AMD processors for optimal performance for demanding applications.

Blazing-Fast NVME Storage: With up to 4 TB of SSD NVMe storage, MilesWeb ensures that the user gets industry-leading speed and responsiveness solutions.

Reliable 1 GBPS Network: not just servers, MilesWeb believes in uninterrupted connectivity and data transfer with high-speed 1 GBPS network infrastructure.

The free dedicated server trial is based on the unmatched ease of performance because of the processors and high-speed storage. The user gets full administrative access to their server and has complete control over the configurations.

https://www.milesweb.in/hosting/dedicated-servers/free-trial

Users can also add robust security measures and redundant infrastructure.

This free trial offer is perfect for businesses looking to upgrade their existing server infrastructure and experience the benefits of dedicated hosting.

Developers and IT professionals seeking a powerful platform for testing and deploying applications.

Anyone starting a new website or online business and requiring a robust and reliable server solution.

How to Avail the Free Trial

* Visit MilesWeb's website and explore the dedicated server options.* Choose the server that aligns with hosting requirements.* Sign up for the Free Trial - no upfront payment is required.* The support team will get in touch and configure the server.

Experience the power of dedicated hosting firsthand.

Sign up for the free trial today.

Limited time only. Free Trial Awaits.

https://www.milesweb.in/hosting/dedicated-servers/

With MilesWeb's dedicated servers, users can count on top features like custom configurations, transparent billing structures, a dedicated customer support team, and top-tier data center locations. Don't settle for anything less than the best! Take advantage of MilesWeb's free dedicated server trial and experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)