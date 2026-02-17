London [UK] February 17 (ANI): Marking two years since the killing of Sindhi activist Hidayatullah Lohar, members of the Sindhi diaspora gathered in London to honour his memory and renew demands for accountability, sharply criticising Pakistan's handling of the case.

In a latest press statement, JSFM stated that the commemorative event was organised by leaders and supporters of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) along with representatives of the Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh's Europe chapter. Attendees lit candles and placed flowers before Lohar's photograph, describing him as a symbol of resistance against enforced disappearances in Sindh. The ceremony opened with the Sindhudesh national anthem, followed by a minute of silence. Several political and human rights activists addressed the gathering, including JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro, spokesperson Mansoor Ahmed Hub, Sarang Sindhi, Saeed Sindhi, Muhammad Osama Soomro, and Tahir Khan.

Also Read | ‘Cannot Afford to Depend on AI Models Coming From Abroad’: DRDO Chief Chandrika Kaushik Calls for Indigenous AI in Defence Sector.

Speakers alleged that Lohar was shot dead on February 16, 2024, in a public marketplace in Nasirabad, Sindh. They claimed the killing was carried out by individuals linked to state agencies and expressed frustration that, despite suspects being identified, no arrests have been made to date. According to those addressing the event, Lohar had earlier been forcibly disappeared in 2017 and was released after nearly two years in detention. Even after regaining his freedom, they said, he continued to face intimidation and threats.

Activists argued that these pressures ultimately culminated in his assassination. Participants also highlighted what they described as a broader pattern of human rights violations in Sindh. They asserted that enforced disappearances and alleged extrajudicial killings remain a persistent concern, with numerous families still awaiting information about missing loved ones. The gathering called on global human rights bodies, including Amnesty International and the United Nations, to press Pakistan for a transparent investigation and ensure those responsible are brought to justice. (ANI)

Also Read | Eileen Gu, 22, Becomes ‘Most Decorated Female Freestyler’ with Big Air Silver at 2026 Winter Olympics.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)