New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI/PNN): IDS launched Bharat Blockchain Network (Academic Blockchain Consortium) & Polyversity (Educational Metaverse) on 6th June 2022 in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister for Education and Skill and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India and AICTE officials at an event organised at AICTE Auditorium.

The event is to upskill or reskill one crore students in emerging technologies.

IDS is building Bharat Blockchain Network (BBN)- India's Nationwide hybrid blockchain Network visioned to enable blockchain projects of academic interest around Governance, Issuance of verifiable credentials, Skill badges, Student transfer & Audit Trail along the lines of NEP (National Education Policy) 2020. IDS is working with 100 plus academic partners.

Polyversity is India's Largest Educational Metaverse, with over 100 Academic Partners establishing virtual campuses to make education more accessible, immersive and meaningful. Land parcels will be assigned to academic partners in Polyversity.

Giving its vision wings, both the initiatives are supported by AICTE and powered by IDS. The support of the AICTE reaffirms the sense of national importance that will be delivered through this Blockchain consortium. IDS intends to skill 500,000 students in blockchain technology.

On occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "IDS and Polyversity Metaversity is in lines of 260 New Digital Universities being planned to increase Gross enrollment ratio and enable more skilled workforce as per India's New Education Policy 2020."

AICTE COO, Dr Chandrashekar Buddha, said, "There is a significant skill gap, and we are happy to associate with Industry partners like IDS to bridge this gap."

IDS CEO Sudharshan Reddy Minumula said, "We hope to make this a transforming force for the Indian education system and bring back the India's legacy as Vishwa Guru."

IDS Vice President, Blockchain technologies, Aravind Voruganti presented Polyversity, Metaverse walk through and facilitated the Launch of BBN and Polyversity by Avatar of Hon'ble Higher Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He highlighted that AICTE became the First Accreditation body to have a virtual office in Metaverse.

IDS is a multinational corporation headquartered in Michigan, providing services to Fortune 500 clients in various industries since 1996. IDS, a leader in enterprise blockchain technology, is a leading provider of training in emerging technologies such as Blockchain, AI/ML, Cyber Security, and cloud. IDS's clients include governments, universities, schools, pharmaceutical and logistics companies, and medical offices. IDS is one of the world's only 17 Hyperledger Certified Service Providers and one of only 7 Hyperledger Training Partners.

Other dignitaries included Rajeev Chandrashekar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Sanjay k Murthy - Higher Education Secretary, MOE, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman - AICTE and Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary at Government of India.

