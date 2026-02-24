New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The All India Medical Students Association-Foreign Students' Wing has urged the government to ask the Indian Embassy in Iran to urgently coordinate with Iranian universities and authorities for postponement of all scheduled examinations for Indian students studying there in view of the security situation and the advisories to Indian nationals to leave the country.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Association said that in the prevailing tense geopolitical and security environment, it is neither safe nor feasible for students to remain in Iran merely to appear in examinations.

Also Read | Medical Charter Plane Crash in Jharkhand: Air Ambulance From Ranchi to Delhi With 7 Onboard Crashed in Chatra, Rescue Team at Location, Says DGCA (Watch Video).

The Association requested the government "to direct the Embassy in Iran to urgently coordinate with Iranian universities and authorities to postpone all scheduled examinations for Indian students".

It also demanded facilitation for safe evacuation and repatriation of Indian students at the earliest and ensuring that no student suffers academic loss due to circumstances beyond their control.

Also Read | National Round Table Conference Convened by EC After 27 Years, State Election Commissioners to Attend.

"We firmly believe that your compassionate and decisive intervention will safeguard the lives and futures of thousands of Indian students studying abroad," the letter said.

It said Embassy of India in Tehran has issued an advisory on Monday calling upon all Indian nationals, including students, to leave Iran immediately in view of the evolving security situation.

"In the prevailing tense geopolitical and security environment, it is neither safe nor feasible for students to remain in Iran merely to appear in examinations. Their safety and well-being must be treated as the highest national priority. Furthermore, uncertainty regarding exams is causing immense psychological stress and academic disruption among students and their families," the letter said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)