Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 17 (ANI): A two-day national workshop convened under the Centre's Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) concluded successfully here on Friday.

According to a press release by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which organised the workshop, held in Ranchi, Jharkhand, gathered approximately 150 delegates from across the country to deliberate on emerging trends and opportunities in urban livelihoods, with a particular emphasis on enhancing resilience and empowerment for women in urban India.

Also Read | International Mother Language Day 2024 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Know About the Day That Raises Awareness of Linguistic and Cultural Diversity and Promotes Multilingualism.

The event saw the participation of State Mission Directors of the State Urban Livelihoods Mission, senior officials from MoHUA and the Jharkhand state government, senior officials from UNDP India, leading sector experts, and representatives from research institutions, start-ups, philanthropies, and donor organizations.

Multiple panel discussions were held during the workshop, focusing on enabling strategies to foster women-led urban livelihoods and exploring emerging sectors and types of enterprises in climate, services, retail, and manufacturing.

Also Read | Valentine’s Day Wishes for Her: WhatsApp Greetings, Images, Quotes, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Send to Your Girlfriend on the Special Love Day.

Additionally, the discussions encompassed themes such as the Multidimensional Poverty Index (NMPI) and the role of philanthropies in addressing urban poverty through innovative financial investments.

The workshop served as a platform for states to share best practices concerning women-led urban livelihoods and economic enhancement, facilitating peer learning and the replication of successful models by other states.

During the event, Rahul Kapoor, Joint Secretary, MoHUA, introduced the concept of urban care models aimed at providing care infrastructure and services for the urban poor.

He said, "Urban planning goes hand in hand with care planning. We need a holistic approach to tackling the problem of urban poverty. Care philosophy must be integrated into city design, fostering infrastructure that supports women, children, and the elderly, and ensures a safe city for all. Building a conducive environment for women at home and the workplace will also improve the participation of women in the labour force."

Isabelle Tschan, Resident Representative of UNDP India, highlighted the significance of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities.

She said, "As part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, SDG 11- Sustainable Cities and Communities, recognizes the unique challenges cities face and emphasizes inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable urban development. National and State, Urban Livelihood Missions, are critical to advancing this goal by ensuring access to basic services, affordable housing, and improved living conditions for all urban residents, especially the marginalized and women. UNDP looks forward to working with DAY-NULM to address urban poverty through livelihood promotion strategies and tailored solutions for communities".

The Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, aims to reduce poverty and vulnerability among urban poor households by providing them with gainful self-employment and skilled wage employment opportunities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)