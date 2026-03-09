New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): In view of the geopolitical disturbance in the Middle East, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for major ports to address potential disruptions and ensure smooth handling of affected cargo and vessels.

According to the ministry, the SOP outlines operational and facilitation measures to help ports manage cargo flows efficiently during the ongoing situation. The ministry issued the SOP over the weekend.

Also Read | Hurun Global Rich List 2026: Shah Rukh Khan Debuts on Global Rich List With USD 1.3 Billion Net Worth.

Ports have been directed to appoint a Nodal Officer at the level of Head of Department (HOD) or Deputy HOD, who will act as a Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for operational issues arising at ports.

The officer will be available 24x7, and ports will publish the officer's name, designation, contact number and email ID on their websites.

Also Read | TCS and Google Cloud Launch New Gemini Experience Center in Michigan To Advance Physical AI in Manufacturing.

The nodal officer will coordinate with relevant authorities to resolve issues in a time-bound manner, ensuring that decisions or actions are completed within 24 hours.

In cases involving other agencies, such as customs notification of new areas or bonding of additional storage space, the process will be completed within 72 hours.

The SOP also includes several cargo facilitation measures to minimise disruption to trade. Ports may permit storage of cargo destined for the Middle East as trans-shipment cargo during the affected period and allot additional storage space if required during the crisis period.

They may also facilitate berthing of ad-hoc call vessels for dropping or picking Middle East-bound transshipment cargo.

Ports may also give priority consideration for export cargo returning from the Middle East and facilitate additional bunkering capacity wherever feasible to meet potential demand.

The ministry also said major port chairpersons will hold periodic meetings with stakeholders, including shipping lines, exporters, terminal operators, the Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) and customs authorities, to monitor the situation and address concerns.

The SOP was issued after extensive consultations with stakeholders, the ministry said, and aims to ensure that Indian ports remain prepared to manage cargo and vessel operations smoothly amid the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)