Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MIT School of Government (MIT SOG) under the aegis of MIT World Peace University, Pune organised the Convocation Ceremony of the 14th and 15th Batch of its flagship program Master's in Political Leadership and Government.

The degrees were awarded at the hands of Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Hon'ble Governor of Mizoram and General (Dr.) V.K. Singh, Hon'ble Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways & Civil Aviation, Government of India.

The convocation took place in the august presence of Mr Gajanan Kirtikar, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha; Revered Prof. Dr Vishwanath D. Karad, Founder & Chief Patron, MAEER's MIT, Pune and President of MIT World Peace University; Rahul V Karad, Managing Trustee & Executive President, MAEER and Executive President, MIT World Peace University.

The MIT School of Government (MIT-SOG), a constituent unit of MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, is the first institute of its kind to initiate a two-year Master's degree program in Political Leadership & Government for a Career in Politics. It is the brainchild of the visionary educationist Mr Rahul V Karad, the Executive President of Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University with a vision of creating Ethical, Spirited and Committed Political Leadership for the country from all walks of life.

A total of 59 students were conferred with a Master's degree in Political Leadership and Government by the University in 2022. Over 450 number of candidates have passed out from MIT School of Government since its establishment in 2005.

Gajanan Kirtikar, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha (Shiv Sena) said, "School of Government is a great initiative of MIT WPU. Students from MIT SOG are trained individuals who have helped me throughout my session in the politics from strategizing to winning the elections. Students from MIT SOG will be a great asset for political parties, to the MPs and MLAs by helping in managing organizational responsibilities in the coming future."

Retd. General (Dr.) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, ADC; Hon'ble Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways & Civil Aviation, Govt. Of India, said, "Students are the backbone of our democracy and they must have a vision and will to work hard to achieve their goals despite the obstacles they face. To become a successful leader of tomorrow, they must persist in the face of adversity."

Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Hon'ble Governor of Mizoram said, "Formal training in any field contributes in efficiency and effectiveness at workplace. Formal training in political leadership and governance is the need of the hour and government should encourage and aid youth who wish to join the politics by means of providing robust training to students. Government should foster institutions like MIT- SOG which not only encourage people to get trained in politics but also become the leaders of tomorrow."

Rahul V Karad, Managing Trustee & Executive President, MAEER and Executive President, MIT World Peace University, said, "MIT SOG aims to create leaders from grassroot level who will lay the path transformation through good governance. MIT SOG students have not only gone to work with leaders from various political parties and have aided the electoral success of politicians but have also worked with NGOs, think tanks, policy research, campaign planning, election analysis and so on."

Students from earlier batches of MIT SOG have found opportunities in functional politics with the offices of political parties, Members of Parliament, Speakers of various State Assemblies, Chief Ministers, Members of various State Legislative Assemblies and Ministries in various roles such as Political Analyst, Policy Research Associate, Political Consultant, Political Strategist, Constituency manager, Election & Campaign manager, Media Analyst, Elections Analyst, Public Relations Officer, Social Media Analyst and so on.

Over the years, MIT SOG has established itself as one of the India's foremost schools in political training and governance. MIT SOG is known for its cutting-edge infrastructure and vibrant curriculum, as well as its illustrious alumni list. The institution's committed faculty guarantees that the courses meet the needs of the transitioning industry. The campus, which strives to strike a balance between academics and extracurricular activities, is not only pleasant to look at, but it's also well equipped with opportunities for its students to become future leaders.

