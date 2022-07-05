Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI/SRV): MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), a leading educational institution, has launched the futuristic Integrated B.Tech with MBA program to nurture and empower students and help them realize their leadership qualities.

Admission to the program is now open.

The five-year full-time program brings an optimal integration of engineering and management curriculum, that is designed to provide a platform for students to realize and nurture their leadership and entrepreneurship qualities. The program aims to make the students 'Industry Ready' and hit the ground running in their chosen professions for managerial and entrepreneurial roles.

Speaking about the newly launched programme, Dr Prasad D Khandekar, Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Technology of MIT World Peace University said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of the Integrated B.Tech with MBA program at MIT World Peace University. As a forward-looking higher educational institution with a long-standing legacy, we constantly review our curriculum to match the industry requirements. In most B-Schools, 25 per cent to as much as 80 per cent MBA pursuant belong to engineering background."

He further added, "Hence, the Integrated B.Tech with MBA program has been designed by looking at the trends in the global and national business ecosystems that have fuelled an interest among students to explore opportunities and pursue careers in engineering and management with major organizations. This passion to excel is driven by their technical acumen, subject matter expertise and a desire to make an industry impact. The Integrated B.Tech with MBA program aims to support students imbibe and understand management techniques, develop critical thinking ability which is imperative for success in management."

The B.Tech program is a four-year programme and the MBA program is a two-year programme. The total duration of both courses together is six years. But if a potential student opts to pursue Integrated B.Tech with MBA program then, they can get a Dual Bachelor's degree in Engineering and a Master of Business Administration at the same time in five years, thereby saving a year.

MIT-WPU's Integrated B.Tech with MBA program offers students a well-rounded learning process including, but not limited to the following:

Specialized laboratories which offer Research Projects beyond the curriculum in all the Engineering and Technology Schools

Choice-based technical and Choice-based Management stream in the combo of Integrated B.Tech with MBA program

The Integrated B.Tech with MBA program is a five-year programme instead of six years, thereby saving one academic year for students along with the associated costs

A perfect blend of academic and co-curricular activities on both technical and management stream

Highly qualified and experienced faculty and strong industry-academia connect

Students who complete the Integrated B.Tech with MBA program can pursue engineering in Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical & Computer Engineering, Petroleum Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning) and many more. After completion of the desired engineering program, students can pursue Management studies in their area of interest and employability.

MIT-WPU has an extremely strong placement programme and has delivered 100 per cent placement assistance in previous years. Organizations such as Infosys, Mahindra, Microsoft, Zensar, Nvidia, Honeywell, Wipro, Cognizant, Sandvik and Tata Communications to name a few, have recruited several students from the University over the years.

The candidate wanting to apply for admission to the Integrated B.Tech with MBA program must have passed XII Std with Physics, Mathematics and English as compulsory subjects, at a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the PCM group (45 per cent for reserved category candidates). In addition, for consideration for the merit list students will need to submit their JEE or MHTCET 2022 scores.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU, formerly known as MIT Pune) has a legacy of 4 decades of educating India's youth. MIT-WPU boasts an acclaimed faculty and a network of over 1,00,000 global alumni. The university offers over 100 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD programmes. It is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to the students. Spread over 1000 acres, the MIT Group now encircles 10+ campuses across India, all equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and convenience. Over 50,000 students enrol every year for different courses, across the 65+ institutes of MIT World Peace University.

