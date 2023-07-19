SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 19: Recognizing the immense potential for businesses and aspiring exporters, MMF Infotech has partnered with the renowned online platform Amazon SPN. With the vision of helping Indian sellers expand their businesses globally and transforming the feat of "MADE IN INDIA" products, they have recently launched the "Local to Global" program for sellers across India.

MMF Infotech boasts a dedicated team of 180+ members and employs advanced tools and techniques that streamline the export process. Their services encompass launching products online, logistics and compliance support, inventory management, order processing, fulfillment, and sales growth, providing a hassle-free experience for sellers targeting marketplaces in North America, Europe, the UK, and the Middle East regions.

With MMF Infotech's expertise and the growing opportunities in India's e-commerce industry, Indian brands and SMEs have the potential to tap into the global market and achieve remarkable growth and success. By working with MMF as your e-commerce partner, exporters can remove barriers and expand their reach beyond domestic borders.

Ritika Jain, Director of MMF Infotech, says "While the Indian market offers favorable conditions to export, many sellers face challenges as well as have queries related to logistics, shipments, compliances, content, marketing, warehousing, scaling, etc., and these issues often hinder their growth potential to export. We keep getting inquiries from sellers who want to export and expand but are clueless to explore further. Since MMF is assisting sellers in expanding their presence on marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and Etsy for over a decade, we have successfully facilitated market entry for small to mid-size businesses, manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers as well as brands to expand their presence in North America, Europe, the UK, and the Middle East regions. We at MMF Infotech help sellers to onboard as well as well to market their products in North America, EU, UK, and EMEA regions which in turn helps them boost on their sales growth”

According to a report by IBEF, the e-commerce industry in India is set to reach a staggering US$99 billion by 2024, showcasing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27% between 2019 and 2024.

In the past fiscal year, India's manufacturing sector has experienced a threefold surge, driven by both traditional industries like bed linen, and spices and emerging sectors such as electronics and toys. Additionally, new categories like coffee, toys, butter, honey, millet, and musical instruments have witnessed significant growth, boosting overall exports.

The thriving e-commerce industry in India has opened up abundant export opportunities for brands, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), enabling them to expand their presence globally. With the rapid penetration of e-commerce and substantial growth in various product categories, the potential for success in this sector is evident.

There are numerous avenues through which brands and SMEs can expand their global business reach. One prominent approach is by leveraging online platforms like Amazon to access a global customer base. Current data suggests that there are approximately 2.14 billion online shoppers worldwide, and this number continues to grow at a rapid pace.

